MIFF 2026'S SUCCESS UNDERSCORES CONTINUED GLOBAL REACH AND BOOSTS THE FURNITURE TRADE

Exhibitors and international trade buyers reaffirm Southeast Asia's leading furniture trade fair as a key industry marketplace

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently-concluded Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2026 proved its resilience in the face of global uncertainty and challenges as it again underlined its status as Southeast Asia's leading export-oriented furniture trade fair and among the top 10 furniture shows in the world.

Business Discussion during MIFF 2026

MIFF's 32nd edition, held from 4 to 7 March 2026 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) and the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), achieved an estimated total of US$1.24 billion in on-site sales, consistent with its reputation as an international industry barometer in terms of sales performance and business openings.

The premier global sourcing hub also hosted 643 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Turkiye and 18,402 unique visitors from 123 countries and regions, with those from Mainland China, Japan, USA, India, Singapore, Philippines, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Canada making up the majority.

The industry's go-to furniture marketplace for meaningful networking and design excellence, MIFF's 2026 edition featured its signature '1 Fair, 2 Venues, 17 Halls' concept and spanned 100,000 square metres of total exhibition space. This year's event also drew attention to the stability and allure of Malaysia's furniture industry, with buyers overcoming global travel challenges to ensure they were a part of the platform.

MIFF 2026 also unveiled a must-visit addition - The Muse Hall in WTCKL, which caters to lifestyle and décor, as well as other new initiatives that included designs talks, industry seminars and the ENERtec roadshow, an initiative that focuses on renewable energy and aligns with MIFF's long-term commitment to support furniture manufacturers and the overall industry with sustainable environmental, social and economic practices.

In line with MIFF's vision to sustain and develop the growth of Malaysia's furniture industry, MIFF 2026 engaged its audience with relevant, class-leading content. The event's winning Furniture Excellence Awards' creations and exhibitors, awarded for their outstanding designs, craftsmanship and innovation, were highlighted and commended for their inclusion of smart tech, modular concepts and multipurpose usage.

Malaysia's up-and-coming designers were also showcased at The SELECTS: Origins 1.0, a new collaboration between creators and local manufacturers. The well-received initiative, which brought to life world-class creativity and processes, exemplified MIFF's function both as an export-oriented platform and a hub that supports and cultivates budding designers.

"MIFF 2026, as with its previous editions, has always played a crucial role as Asia's definitive and not-to-be-missed sourcing event in March, and this was again demonstrated by the continuous business discussions and deals sealed on the show floors," said MIFF General Manager Ms. Kelie Lim. "Despite the current situation in the Middle East, our buyers were committed to ensuring the success of their sourcing missions, and we hope that our new initiatives and offerings, including the launch of The Muse Hall, provided them with rewarding trade opportunities and an enhanced MIFF experience."

As always, exhibitors came away impressed with MIFF's capacity to provide them a foundation to reach a wider global audience, highlight their brands and attract customers.

"We expanded our global reach through MIFF in Europe and the Middle East," said Samuel Sim of Master Grade. "In terms of orders, MIFF contributes about 30 to 40 percent of our annual export sales, but what we appreciate most is the quality of its international buyers."

Mun Choon Kit from Gaoya Furniture Industries was equally enthusiastic: "We have had regular and new customers visiting, so we did conduct a lot of business as the MIFF name is famous overseas."

"MIFF has been crucial for connecting with international buyers and expanding our customer base," said Crystal Bay of Malaysia's Triswift Designs Sdn Bhd. "It's a well-organised exhibition that provides excellent networking opportunities."

Buyers also recorded their appreciation of the event, with Adriana Pineiro, the owner of Uruguay's Iluneysa loving her first MIFF experience. "It's huge and very different from what I've seen in South America," she said. "The people are incredibly kind, and I felt very welcomed."

Jason Blalock of USA's Crown Mark Inc. said: "I think Malaysia and the MIFF show are great resources for American, Australian and companies from all over the world to find competitive pricing and quality manufacturing in a great exhibition format."

Based on the overwhelming reception to this year's edition, MIFF 2027 looks poised to be a blockbuster event, one that reinforces the platform's standing and expands on its long-established role of linking the global market with Asia's leading furniture makers. The 33rd edition, from 1-4 March, 2027, is scheduled to be held once again at WTCKL and MITEC.

Early bookings for MIFF 2027 are available on www.miff.com.my or by contacting the MIFF team at [email protected].

Buyers unable to attend MIFF 2026 can continue sourcing through MIFF Furniverse at www.mifffurniverse.com. World-class furniture designs, MIFF 2026 happenings or how the event unfolded can also be found at www.miff.com.my.

Note to Editors

About MIFF (www.miff.com.my)

MIFF is the largest and leading export-oriented furniture trade show in Southeast Asia, showcasing the widest collection of Made-in Malaysia wooden furniture, home furniture, and office furniture. Since 1995, MIFF is a one-stop platform connecting a wider community of 20,000+ buyers from 140 countries and regions. MIFF is organised by Informa Markets, which is a part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organiser in the world.

SOURCE Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF)