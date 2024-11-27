Mikael Jasin Named DaVinci Gourmet's First Brand Ambassador for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVinci Gourmet, the global leader in beverage innovation and solutions and a brand under Kerry Group, proudly announces the appointment of Mikael Jasin, 2024 World Barista Champion, as its first brand ambassador for the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) region.

DaVinci Gourmet’s first APMEA ambassador Mikael Jasin with Eloise Dubuisson (left), general manager, food service brands, Kerry APMEA and Nancy Wangsa, country manager, food service brands, Kerry Indonesia.

Jasin, a celebrated figure in the coffee world and three-time Indonesia Barista Champion (2019, 2020, 2024), brings his expertise and passion to this new partnership. Over the next year, he will represent DaVinci Gourmet at events, campaigns, and innovation initiatives across the APMEA region.

The announcement took place at Jasin's Omakafé, an omakase-style coffee boutique that showcases multi-course specialty coffee experiences. Jasin and his team prepared a curated menu featuring DaVinci Gourmet products and creations that capture the craft, science, and art that is at the heart of the brand.

"I am honoured and excited to partner with DaVinci Gourmet," said Jasin, 34. "The brand's values mirror my mission to elevate coffee experiences for people everywhere and transform the lives of communities. With an extensive range of syrups and sauces, DaVinci Gourmet provides baristas like me the tools to create innovative beverages tailored to local tastes. It's like having a library of flavours that empowers creativity and helps craft coffee stories unique to every market."

In addition to his barista accolades, Jasin is the co-founder of So So Good Coffee Company and CATUR Coffee Company, which specialise in uniquely fermented Indonesian coffee beans, and provide barista training and café consultancy. Holding a postgraduate degree in marketing with expertise in customer experience and design thinking, Jasin combines artistry and strategy in his ambition to advance the coffee industry.

Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager for Food Service Brands at Kerry APMEA, shared her enthusiasm: "As the 2024 World Barista Champion, Mikael Jasin exemplifies excellence in coffee artistry. His passion for innovation and storytelling through coffee perfectly complements DaVinci Gourmet's mission to empower drink makers to craft masterpieces. I can't think of a better ambassador for DaVinci Gourmet in our region – Mikael will bring immeasurable value to the art and craft of coffee-making and transform APMEA's coffee culture and community."

SOURCE Kerry Group