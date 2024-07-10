Milieu Insight cements global reach with latest enhancements to survey and market research platform, Canvas

Stronger distribution capabilities and automated data integration will empower brands to conduct online survey research and manage their owned communities across 150 countries

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading survey software firm, Milieu Insight, released major product enhancements that will further efforts to ease consumer research processes and community management for brands, all within a single platform.

Canvas is an end-to-end survey and market research platform that connects businesses to consumers from around the world, empowering them to conduct any product, customer, or brand research project with ease Canvas by Milieu connects brands to consumers from around the world for impactful market research

Launched at the end of last year, Canvas continues to add to its repertoire of industry-first innovations, including an improved visual survey builder, new panel and data integration features, and direct communication channels between brands and survey takers. Milieu Insight also announced that brands will now be able to connect with and manage consumers from 150 countries worldwide.

The Canvas platform also comes with a full suite of features to clean, manage and analyse data: its email and database cleaning capabilities ensure that surveys are sent only to valid email addresses, thereby improving completion rates, and its one-of-a-kind significance testing tool turns data to meaningful insights with just a click.

Expanded survey building capabilities

The groundbreaking entrance of the Canvas visual editor last year was a first for the decades-old industry, which had long struggled to create a seamless user experience for survey creation. The Canvas dashboard challenges that by automating the survey building process with its flow-based approach and comprehensive mapping capabilities.

In the latest iteration, Milieu has expanded its platform's survey design capabilities to include more question formats to meet clients' diverse needs. The new addition of a consolidated list view, equipped with editing tools, gives users an overview of survey content and increases ease of navigation.

Deep dive into consumers' interests, emotions and personalities

Brands can connect survey results on Canvas with a consumer profiling tool called Portraits within Milieu's community, generating a wealth of insights from just a few questions. Portraits provide access to thousands of consumer segments and millions of pre-collected data points across topics not limited to demographics, lifestyle and media consumption. This will significantly speed up brands' research processes and empower them to make the most updated and informed decisions to drive business success.

Get the full picture

Milieu currently boasts the largest active survey panel with over two million users in Southeast Asia. Now with the capabilities to generate external survey links and integrate external survey takers into their platform, brands are able to survey consumers from nearly anywhere in the world across 150 countries.

Additionally, brands can connect their existing customer database to Canvas — think first-party data, mailing lists and even social media following lists — through the addition of API integration feature and auto-punching of consumer data into surveys. Whether businesses are seeking to understand existing customers or broader consumer sentiments, Canvas streamlines data collection to reduce turnaround time, effort and costs.

"Canvas will enhance the entire research supply chain, spanning from the launch of surveys to the creation of insightful reports. Soon, we will introduce Milieu Reports – a data visualisation tool that will empower clients to seamlessly create charts or infographics for their reports in seconds, to effectively communicate actionable insights to their stakeholders.

As generative AI technology advances, we're dedicated to automating the time-consuming and often tedious aspects of market research. Users can anticipate the launch of 'Flash,' an AI survey assistant ready to support in survey design. Flash will be fully integrated into our visual editor, providing assistance throughout the entire survey design process as needed. Whether users require initial survey question suggestions or assistance with designing specific questions and answer options, Flash will be on-demand, 24/7," added Gerald Ang, Founder and CEO of Milieu Insight.

Leading companies such as ONE Championship, Lazada, Logitech, Softbank Robotics, CIMB Philippines, Yahoo, CNBC Travel and True Corporation, have already leveraged Canvas to gain valuable consumer insights. Social and non-profit organisations including AWARE, Caregiver Alliance, and the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations (SCWO) have also benefited from the platform's robust capabilities.

With over 100 million surveys completed so far on their platform since 2016, Milieu will continue to roll out more features in the coming months that will revolutionise consumer research and data analytics.

SOURCE Milieu Insight