Milken Institute Kicks Off Third Global Investors' Symposium in Hong Kong

This year's event accentuates the megatrends shaping capital in an evolving world.

HONG KONG, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milken Institute's Global Investors' Symposium, the premier gathering platform for investment leaders and decision-makers, returns to Hong Kong for the third edition today, at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong. With a full day of well-curated programming, this year's agenda examines the megatrends that shape the flow of global capital across the Asia Pacific region.

Under the theme "Capital in a Changing World," the Symposium will welcome more than 500 business leaders and senior executives from investment, banking, finance, technology, and the consumer sector to interact and engage in panel discussions, fireside conversations, and private roundtables. All public panel discussions will also be broadcast live on Milken Institute's livestream page for audience tuning in online.

"As global markets grow ever more volatile, the demand for trusted forums for dialogue and collaboration has never been greater," said Laura Deal Lacey, Executive Vice President of International at the Milken Institute. "Hong Kong stands tall as the only international financial center that bridges the capital markets of China and the rest of the world. It felt natural for us to bring back the Global Investors' Symposium to the region in order to meet the growing demand among our community of global investors."

"Hong Kong sits at the intersection of where global capital meets Asia's most dynamic markets. It's integration with China and the global economy remains a key engine that continues to boost trade and investment flow in and outside of the Asia Pacific region," said Dr. Kevin Lu, Chair of Asia, Milken Institute. "I am proud that the Milken Institute is returning to Hong Kong for the third edition of the Global Investors' Symposium. We look forward to inspiring our community of leaders, investors, and policymakers to form a new business narrative for China and Asia through insightful, engaging panel discussions."

For information about the 2026 Milken Institute Global Investors' Symposium in Hong Kong, please visit https://milkeninstitute.org/events/global-investors-symposium-hong-kong-2026. For media inquiries, please reach out to Yeen Chong at [email protected].

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

SOURCE Milken Institute