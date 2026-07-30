Milken Institute Unveils Details for 2026 Asia Summit, Calls for Smart Leadership in an AI-Driven World

Returning for its 13th edition, this year's Asia Summit puts the spotlight on artificial intelligence with public sessions and private roundtables tailored to the topic

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid escalating global geopolitical tensions and the rapid advancement of technology, the Milken Institute announces the return of its Milken Institute Asia Summit. The Milken Institute Asia Summit is an annual convening that gathers over 1,500 C-suite executives, business leaders, global investors, policymakers, philanthropists, and innovators to address critical issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region. The 2026 Asia Summit will take place October 7–9 at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore.

Under the theme Leading with Intelligence, the three-day Summit underscores the need to integrate technology into the decision-making process for leaders at the dawn of an AI-driven era. Featuring around 80 keynote plenaries, panel discussions, and private roundtables, the Summit will bring together decision-makers across business, finance, philanthropy, health, and technology to exchange ideas and forge partnerships that mobilize capital, accelerate innovation, and drive long-term progress. All public panel discussions will be broadcast live on the Milken Institute's website.

This year's program features a prestigious lineup of C-suite leaders, policymakers, and global investors, including:

Jane Sun , CEO, Trip.com Group

, CEO, Trip.com Group Jenny Johnson , CEO, Franklin Templeton

, CEO, Franklin Templeton Hanno Kirner , CEO, Dyson

, CEO, Dyson Ray Dalio , founder, Bridgewater Associates

, founder, Bridgewater Associates Toto Wolff , team principal, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

, team principal, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Rohit Sipahimalani, chief investment officer, Temasek.

"At a time when countries and industries are navigating intensifying competition in critical technologies, capital, and talent, under the backdrop of economic uncertainty, it is more important than ever to have trusted platforms where leaders can engage in open and constructive dialogue," said Laura Deal Lacey, executive vice president of International at the Milken Institute. "The Asia Summit provides an open platform for leaders across sectors to exchange perspectives, bridge differences, and build the partnerships needed to translate ideas into investment, innovation, and solutions that advance long-term prosperity across the region."

Building on extensive discussions at this year's Global Conference on how AI is reshaping capital formation, infrastructure, and public policy, this year's Asia Summit will have a particular focus on AI, with dedicated programming on Friday focused on the investment, infrastructure, and policy decisions shaping its next phase. Bringing together investors, technology builders, corporate leaders, and policymakers, the discussions will focus on where capital is being deployed, how AI business models are evolving, and the broader implications of AI for capital markets, productivity, and long-term economic growth.

"From China's increased efforts to advance global AI governance and international cooperation, Japan's renewed investment strategy toward AI and semiconductors, and South Korea's ambitious investments in memory chips and AI data centers, Asia is rapidly emerging as a global engine of technological innovation, capital formation, and industrial transformation," said Kevin Lu, PhD, chair of Asia at the Milken Institute. "These developments are reshaping the global economy, with consequential impact on decision-making by institutional investors and corporate leaders alike, and reinforcing Asia's role in defining the next generation of growth. We look forward to convening our global network in Singapore to examine these shifts, foster new partnerships, and help shape the investment and policy decisions that will define the region's next chapter of growth."

For information about the 2026 Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, please visit www.milkeninstitute.org/events/asia-summit-2026. For sponsorships, partnership engagements, and program collaborations, please email [email protected]. For media inquiries, please reach out to Yeen Chong at [email protected].

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what's pressing now and what's coming next. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org.

About the Milken Institute Asia Summit

The Milken Institute Asia Summit brings the ambitious spirit of the Milken Institute's flagship Global Conference to Singapore. The Asia Summit brings together over 1,500 CEOs, senior government officials, high-level finance executives, institutional investors, and philanthropists from around the world to address challenges and propose workable solutions. For more information, visit: https://milkeninstitute.org/events/asia-summit-2026

About Milken Institute International

Milken Institute International connects global markets through regional convenings and research to drive locally grounded, globally informed solutions. For more information, visit www.milkeninstitute.org/international.

SOURCE Milken Institute