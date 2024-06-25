MILLENNIUM HOTELS AND RESORTS' MY MILLENNIUM LOYALTY PROGRAMME ANNOUNCES NEW WINS

This includes key wins at Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Luxury Awards and The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2024—reinforcing its position as a global player in hospitality

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is proud to announce that its loyalty programme, My Millennium has been awarded the second prize for 'Best Hotel Loyalty Programmes in 2024 [Asia Pacific]' at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Luxury Awards, beating out other hospitality companies with larger footprint and extended history. This award celebrates the brand's robust programming of tailored perks and exclusive privileges for its members—now standing at over 4 million strong—highlighting its commitment to delivering exceptional value and unforgettable experiences to its members globally.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts Clinches The Second Prize for ‘Best Hotel Loyalty Programmes in 2024 [Asia Pacific]’ at the Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s Luxury Awards Millennium Hotels and Resorts won the bronze award for Team of the Year — Brand at The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2024, organised by Marketing-Interactive

In addition, the team behind the My Millennium programme also received a Bronze award for Team of the Year — Brand at The Loyalty & Engagement Awards 2024, organised by trade publication Marketing-Interactive. The MHR Global Loyalty and Branding team was the only hospitality company shortlisted in this category, and emerged victorious against blue chip firms in the retail and technology space.

"Our brand is proud to be recognised for the My Millennium loyalty programmes at two prestigious industry awards. We look forward to being the brand of choice for our consumers by creating meaningful connections and insightful conversations through the curated loyalty programme. This underscores our commitment to a guest-centric approach across our properties globally. We also want to extend our congratulations to fellow hospitality leaders and brands who were awarded as they continue to inspire and create an impact in the industry," shared Saurabh Prakash, Chief Commercial Officer at Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

These accolades continue to boost the brand's dedication in enhancing guest experiences and maintaining exceptional standards in the hospitality sphere. As the brand celebrates these milestone achievements, it also looks forward to innovating and expanding its loyalty programme to allow guests to experience unforgettable stay and attractive rewards.

SOURCE Millennium Hotels and Resorts