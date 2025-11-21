MillerKnoll Strengthens Taiwan Presence by Appointing York Business Interiors as its Authorised Dealer

After nearly four decades of partnership, MillerKnoll elevates its relationship with leading Taiwanese furniture provider

TAIPEI, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MillerKnoll announces the activation of its first Authorised Dealer in Taiwan, significantly strengthening the design collective's presence across Asia, and bringing its complete portfolio of workspace design solutions to one of the most sophisticated commercial markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

This activation is a strategic milestone in MillerKnoll's regional expansion, and it marks new chapter in the collective's partnership with York Business Interiors, Corp. (York). The partnership began in 1988 when the leading Taiwanese furniture provider became an authorised dealer for Herman Miller. Now, in testament to the longstanding relationship York and MillerKnoll have built, the partnership has expanded to encompass the full spectrum of the collective's brands. As the first Authorised Dealer in Taiwan, York can provide its clients with access to everything from Herman Miller to Knoll, Muuto, NaughtOne, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, and more.

To commemorate this development, York hosted a launch party last night in Taipei. Over 200 leaders in architecture and design, as well as the Taiwanese business community, gathered together to celebrate the occasion. The lively event was also an opportunity to explore how integrated design solutions can reshape workplace performance and elevate organisational culture.

"Taiwan represents exactly the kind of market where MillerKnoll thrives. It's sophisticated, design-conscious, and increasingly focused on the connection between workplace environment and business success," said Kenneth Cheng, Commercial Director, MillerKnoll, who spoke at the launch. "Appointing York as our first Authorised Dealer here allows us to serve this market with the depth and breadth it deserves, providing organisations with access to comprehensive solutions that support their most valuable resource: their people."

The timing of this appointment aligns with significant shifts in how Taiwan's commercial sector approaches workplace design. Organisations across industries now recognise that thoughtfully designed work environments directly influence talent attraction, employee wellbeing, and ultimately, business outcomes. This understanding has created demand for integrated design solutions that go beyond individual products to address the complex reality of modern work.

MillerKnoll's approach answers this demand by offering not just furniture, but coordinated systems that are driven by the latest design thinking and research into the evolution of work. The resulting systems enable organisations to create environments where people can perform at their highest level.

"For 37 years, we've witnessed how exceptional workplace design transforms organisations," said Jason Chao, Owner of York, speaking at the event. "Now, we are thrilled to serve as MillerKnoll first authorised dealer in Taiwan. It gives us the ability to offer our clients solutions that address every dimension of the contemporary workplace, from individual comfort to collaborative innovation and complete spatial strategies."

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman, Geiger, HAY, HOLLY HUNT, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for all.

About York Business Interiors Corp.

Established in 1988, York Business Interiors Corp. (雅浩国际股份有限公司) is a premier provider of commercial furniture solutions in Taiwan, serving the architecture, design, and corporate communities with expertise in workplace design and ergonomic solutions. As a MillerKnoll Authorized Dealer, York offers comprehensive access to the collective's portfolio of leading design brands, delivering integrated workplace solutions that support organizational excellence and human wellbeing.

For more information about York Business Interiors and the MillerKnoll portfolio, please visit:

Website: www.yaho.com.tw

Online Store: www.ystore.com.tw

