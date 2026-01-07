Milliken and LCY collaborate to launch high-performance polypropylene grade 737U

New grade offers exceptional impact strength, high gloss, and compatibility with in-mold labeling for demanding applications

TAIPEI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LCY, a leading polypropylene manufacturer and supplier, and diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company have partnered to introduce 737U, a new high-performance polypropylene grade enhanced with Milliken's DeltaMax™ 5000a additive technology.

737U is designed for injection molding applications such as paint containers, automotive parts, furniture, outdoor gear, and high weight-loading containers. The grade offers excellent rigidity and impact strength, making it suitable for demanding environments and heavy-duty use.

paint pail bucket (photo for illustration only)

"The launch of 737U marks a significant milestone for LCY and our customers," said Lachosi Lin, Marketing and Sales Executive at LCY. "By working closely with Milliken, we are able to deliver a polypropylene grade that combines outstanding impact strength, high gloss, and efficient processing. This innovation enables us to meet the evolving needs of industries that demand both durability and design flexibility."

737U has been approved by a leading paint brand for use in 3–20L packaging and has demonstrated strong performance in falling and stacking tests. It also supports in-mold labeling, enabling seamless integration of design elements into molded products. Compared to traditional impact polypropylene, 737U offers higher gloss, making it ideal for exterior components in consumer products.

"LCY's 737U grade exemplifies how collaboration and innovation can deliver real-world performance," said Min Shun Cheng, Technical Manager at Milliken. "By leveraging our DeltaMax™ technology, we're helping LCY meet the technical aspects and growing demand for durable, high-gloss polypropylene solutions that also support efficient processing."

LCY was the first customer in Taiwan to adopt DeltaMax™, creating the region's first such commercial grade in 2020. Milliken's DeltaMax™ additive enhances the grade's processing efficiency, enabling faster cycle times and improved moldability.

To learn more about Milliken plastic additives, visit www.milliken.com. To learn more about LCY's polypropylene portfolio, visit www.lcycic.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About LCY

Established in 1965, LCY Chemical Corp. (LCY) believes in reimagining science for a thriving tomorrow. With key business focuses on electronic materials, bioscience and nutrition solutions, performance materials, industrial solutions, and interconnect solutions (LCY Technology Corp.). Embracing the corporate values of safety and health, integrity, accountability, kaizen, and co-creation, LCY has built global presence in the field of material science. Looking ahead, LCY aims to leverage its growing momentum to foster future talents in material science, initiate the industry's transformation, and catalyze innovation for now and beyond.

