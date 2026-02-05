Milliken Highlights Next-Generation Polymer Solutions at PLASTINDIA 2026

NEW DELHI, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company is showcasing a full portfolio of advanced polymer innovations tailored to meet the evolving needs of the plastics industry at PLASTINDIA 2026 in New Delhi, India from February 5-10. At this year's show, Milliken is featuring new product innovations, including the next advancement in enhancing polymers and shaping the future of the plastics industry.

PLASTINDIA 2026 Group Photo Millad ClearX™ 9000, the next generation clarifying technology for polypropylene (PP).

For more than 60 years, Milliken has leveraged material science to deliver solutions that maximize resource efficiency and minimize resource use. At PLASTINDIA 2026, the company is spotlighting product breakthroughs designed to help customers meet ambitious manufacturing goals through enhanced product quality and improved operational productivity.

"PLASTINDIA 2026 reflects the momentum of India's plastics industry," said Wim Van De Velde, SVP and Managing Director for Milliken's plastic additives business. "We're looking forward to showcasing Milliken innovations that help converters use fewer resources and increase operational efficiency."

Featured innovations at PLASTINDIA include:

Millad ClearX ™ 9000: This next-generation clarification technology for polypropylene (PP) delivers ultra-clear transparency at reduced additive loading levels. Millad ClearX ™ 9000 enhances additive compatibility to help resin producers and converters experience less downtime, less waste, and quicker changeovers—delivering measurable improvements in manufacturing efficiency. Ideal for food packaging, home storage, and medical applications, it sets a new standard for value, aesthetics, and operational efficiency in transparent PP applications.

Hyperform ® HPN ® : Milliken's nucleating agents transform polypropylene performance. They deliver crisper aesthetics, faster cycle times, and food-contact confidence—all while improving optical clarity, reducing haze, and ensuring isotropic shrinkage. Perfect for injection molding and thin-wall applications, these solutions work across homopolymer, impact, and block copolymer PP.

LeneX ™ UGN-52: Milliken's latest barrier improvement technology enhances the performance of HDPE and LLDPE films, containers, pouches, and pharmaceutical bottles. These solutions enable downgauging to reduce material usage and part weight while also improving barrier properties in polyethylene (PE), allowing designers to create more mono-material products, thus improving recycling compatibility.

DeltaMax®: Performance modifiers that maximize the physical properties and processability of virgin and recycled PP. This product balances melt flow and impact strength, to increase overall performance for polypropylene. It also helps converters reduce energy by running machines with faster cycle times or lower temperatures.

KeyPlast® : Dyes for transparency and brightness across polymer systems, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polystyrene (PS), polycarbonate (PC), polylactic acid, and acrylic.

RESIST XTR ™ : Milliken RESIST ™ XTR offers an expanded portfolio of colorants, including highly chromatic oranges designed to meet the extreme colorant performance required for demanding applications such as high-voltage battery connectors in electric vehicles (EVs). Formulated for extreme temperature processing, these high-performance colorants for engineered polymers deliver excellent thermal stability, improved lightfastness, and UV weather resistance.

EXPLAZ ™ : EXPLAZ is a las er marking additive that optimizes laser marketing in polyamides. EXPLAZ's naturally white appearance optimizes laser marking in polyamides making it uniquely suitable for white or brightly colored polyamide compounds, ensuring minimal visual impact on the base polymer. With effective performance using loadings as low as 0.2% LDR, EXPLAZ delivers both optimized processing and uncompromised aesthetics.

From ClearShield™ ultraviolet (UV) absorbers to ClearTint™ polymeric colorants and much more, Milliken's chemical products add value across several industries. Milliken's team is on hand throughout PLASTINDIA 2026 to provide in-depth consultations and discuss how these innovations can be adapted to enhance manufacturing processes and end products. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with Milliken experts to explore customized solutions for their specific industry needs.

Visit the Milliken booth, Hall 4F, B09, at PLASTINDIA 2026 for more information.

