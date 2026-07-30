Milliken Begins Commercial Production of Millad ClearX™ 9000 to Support Growing Demand for Advanced Polypropylene Solutions

MUMBAI, India, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company today announced the successful startup of dedicated production capacity for Millad ClearX™ 9000, the company's fifth-generation clarifier technology designed to deliver exceptional clarity, performance, and processing efficiency in polypropylene applications. The new manufacturing capability strengthens Milliken's ability to support customers with reliable supply, consistent quality, and continued innovation as demand for advanced polypropylene solutions grows wordwide.

"The strong market response to Millad ClearX™ 9000 validates the value this technology delivers for polypropylene manufacturers," said Wim Van De Velde, EVP and managing director for Milliken's plastic additives business. "Dedicated capacity strengthens our ability to support customers with reliable supply while providing the flexibility needed to support continued adoption of the technology."

The new manufacturing capability marks an important milestone in Milliken's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer support. Dedicated production capacity strengthens the resilience of the company's global manufacturing network, complements its existing operations, increases flexibility to respond to changing market requirements, and helps ensure consistent product availability. The investment enhances Milliken's ability to meet evolving customer needs while supporting the industry's transition to next-generation clarifier technology.

"Millad ClearX™ 9000 helps manufacturers raise the performance and visual appeal of polypropylene products without compromising manufacturing productivity," said Allan Randall, global product line manager for Milliken's plastic additives business. "Customers are looking for ways to improve product appearance and performance while maintaining production efficiency. ClearX 9000 helps them do both."

Millad ClearX™ 9000 represents the latest advancement in Milliken's industry-leading clarifier portfolio. Developed to enhance polypropylene transparency and aesthetics, the technology helps manufacturers create high-performing products for consumer, packaging, and industrial applications. To learn more about Milliken's plastic additives portfolio, visit milliken.com.

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SOURCE Milliken & Company