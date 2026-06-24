Milliken Expands Innovation Capabilities with New Polymer Solutions Pilot Plant in Pune, India

Facility strengthens ability to accelerate development and scale advanced material solutions for global markets.

PUNE, India, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliken & Company has opened a new state of the art pilot plant facility in Pune, India, further strengthening its polymer solutions business and advancing its ability to accelerate innovation for customers worldwide.

The facility is designed to support end-to-end processing across powder, dough and paste, and liquid systems. By enabling the simulation of real-world manufacturing conditions, the pilot plant allows Milliken to develop scalable, reliable, and high-quality solutions with greater speed and precision, helping move ideas from concept to commercialization more efficiently.

"The opening of this pilot plant reflects Milliken's continued investment in innovation and customer focused capabilities," said Joseph Varghese, VP Operations & Country Manager for Milliken in India. "By bringing advanced processing and testing capabilities together in one location, we can accelerate development timelines and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers globally."

The facility is equipped with advanced pilot scale machinery and flexible systems that support a wide range of processing needs, including mixing, extrusion, granulation, drying, and milling. Its capabilities span multiple formulation types, from powders to high viscosity liquids, allowing teams to replicate diverse production environments and validate processes under varying conditions. Built with high grade contact materials and integrated safety features, the site is designed to ensure efficiency, consistency, and safe operation across all activities.

Specialized equipment at the facility supports key processing and formulation requirements, from extrusion and particle size reduction to controlled granulation and temperature managed liquid blending. These capabilities allow Milliken to explore a broad range of applications and provide customers with solutions that are both technically robust and ready for scale-up.

With this investment, Milliken strengthens its ability to shorten development cycles, support faster scale up, and respond more effectively to evolving customer needs. The facility also expands the company's capabilities in consumer-packaged goods and adjacent applications, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovation, speed, and customer collaboration across global markets.

About Milliken

Milliken harnesses materials science to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs today. Discover our innovative portfolio of textiles, flooring, specialty chemicals, and healthcare solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Milliken & Company