Min County, Gansu: Forage Industry Boosts Output and Efficiency, Power Support Opens Up Global Markets

DINGXI, China, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 16, production lines operated at full capacity at the timothy grass processing park in Sigou Town, Min County, with packed premium forage ready for shipment overseas. Staff from State Grid Min County Power Supply Company inspected drying equipment and power distribution lines in workshops to eliminate potential electrical hazards and ensure uninterrupted power supply for deep forage processing.

"Fresh grass must be dried immediately after harvest. Non-stop operation of processing equipment guarantees consistent quality and secures overseas orders. With stable power supply and on-demand inspection and maintenance services, we have full confidence in exploring international markets," said the person in charge of a local forage cooperative.

Known as the "Hometown of Chinese Timothy Grass", Min County produces nutrient-rich forage thanks to its high-altitude climate. The county cultivates over 100,000 mu of timothy grass, benefiting 19,000 farming households. Its annual hay output reaches 60,000 tons, with an industrial output value of 1.1 billion yuan. Favored by its superior quality, local timothy grass is exported to Central Asia and Southeast Asia, opening up international sales channels.

Fresh timothy grass is prone to mildew and deterioration, and large-scale processing relies heavily on high-power drying equipment. Industrial expansion has led to a continuous surge in power demand. Targeting the power needs of the core forage production zones, State Grid Min County Power Supply Company carried out rural power grid upgrading projects by adding and expanding distribution transformers and replacing insulated wires, effectively resolving problems such as unstable voltage and insufficient power supply during peak processing seasons.

During the peak forage processing period, the company launched a special power guarantee mechanism and set up a dedicated 24-hour power security team. Grid inspectors conducted regular patrols of power lines covering processing plants and farmlands by area, took the initiative to visit large growers to share safe electricity use knowledge, and swiftly resolved electrical faults to fully guarantee power consumption for industrial production.

Steady and sufficient power has improved the complete industrial chain of timothy grass covering planting, processing and export. Supported by a robust power grid, high-quality forage from Min County is sold worldwide. The humble timothy grass has become a distinctive industry that raises farmers' incomes and fuels rural revitalization.

SOURCE State Grid Min County Power Supply Company