State Grid Min County Power Supply Company: Power Safeguards Characteristic Industries to Boost Yield and Income of Kidney Beans

DINGXI, China, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busy farming season coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival, Min County's highland kidney beans are at a critical stage of field management, picking and storage. Recently, irrigation pumps, greenhouse temperature control facilities and cold chain preservation equipment at characteristic planting bases in Mawu Town and Suolong Township have been operating under heavy load, leading to a sharp surge in power demand. To fully guarantee stable production and bumper harvest of characteristic agriculture, State Grid Min County Power Supply Company fulfills its territorial service duties, carries out special power guarantee work for the Dragon Boat Festival, accurately caters to power demands of local industries, and empowers rural industrial revitalization with reliable electricity.

In recent years, Mawu Town of Min County has focused on developing characteristic agriculture. Centered on Dengchang Village, it has built a highland kidney bean planting base covering more than 2,000 mu, complete with standardized greenhouses and a thousand-ton cold chain preservation warehouse for fruits and vegetables. Adopting the development model of "Party Branch + Cooperatives + Bases + Farmers", the town has steadily expanded the kidney bean industry, which has become a core pillar for local residents to increase stable income and achieve prosperity with remarkable economic benefits.

To tackle power supply pressure caused by concentrated industrial power consumption, the company took proactive measures and conducted precise investigations. During special inspections, hidden dangers of overloaded distribution transformers in the area were identified. To completely eliminate power supply risks, the company rapidly formulated an optimization and upgrading plan for the power grid, coordinated manpower and materials, and efficiently completed capacity expansion of distribution transformers as well as replacement of aging power lines and equipment. This move effectively reinforced the regional power grid structure and thoroughly resolved the power supply bottleneck brought by concentrated electricity use for base irrigation and cold storage operation.

After the power grid upgrading, account managers dispatched by the company visited planting bases and fruit & vegetable cold storage warehouses to conduct full-coverage inspections on potential electricity hazards. They focused on rectifying safety risks such as aging lines and non-standard electricity consumption to ensure stable operation of production equipment. Meanwhile, they popularized knowledge on safe electricity use and equipment maintenance in high-temperature seasons among farmers and cooperatives on site, substantially raising residents' awareness of safe electricity utilization.

Going forward, State Grid Min County Power Supply Company will continue to prioritize the development of local characteristic agriculture, deliver targeted power services for agriculture on a regular basis, and further improve power support capacity in rural areas. With high-quality, efficient and considerate power services, the company will provide solid support for rural revitalization and residents' income growth.

SOURCE State Grid Min County Power Supply Company