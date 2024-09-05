Mine Vision Systems Expands into Central Asia with New Partnership

Mine Vision Systems and ITBox KZ have signed a partnership agreement to deliver the FaceCapture Mapping System to customers in the Kazakhstan and Central Asian markets. This co-operation extends the reach of the business in a critical region that attracts the world's largest mining companies.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mine Vision Systems (MVS) announced a new strategic partnership with ITBox KZ, a premier Kazakhstan and Central Asian value added reseller focused on the digitalization of mining operations. This partnership will immediately establish MVS in the Central Asian market and extend the company's ability to deliver results for the largest mining companies in the world.

"ITBox KZ has established itself as a premier mining technology service company that develops and implements digital solutions to improve efficiency and optimize production in mining," said Josh Martin, CRO of MVS. "They have comprehensive and established experience in delivering measurable outcomes as the mining industry continues to migrate to the fully digital mine."

Known for their deep experience in implementing digital mining solutions that focus on complete workflows and processes, ITBox KZ is an ideal partner to extend MVS's solutions into Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to introduce MVS and the FaceCapture mapping system to the Central Asian market," said Alexey Pavlov, General Director of ITBox KZ. "With FaceCapture, MVS has delivered a solution that fits seamlessly into existing mining workflows and delivers insights that the industry has been craving. We have already begun working closely with many of our customers to introduce MVS to our market."

For more information about the new reseller partnership and how it benefits mining operations in Central Asia, please contact Josh Martin at [email protected].

ABOUT MINE VISION SYSTEMS

Founded in 2015, MVS focuses on bringing vision-related technology and software algorithms to the resources mining industry. As pioneers in the underground 3D mapping space, we work worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, production, and automation in mining through unmatched data collection, insights and workflow.

ABOUT IT Box

Founded in 2011 by a team of managers and experts in the field of automation, we provide services for the development and implementation of information systems and improve the efficiency of our customers' processes. Using solutions delivered by ITBox KZ, our clients achieve high-quality results.

CONTACT: Kevin Kocak, [email protected]

