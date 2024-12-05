MINISH Expands into Japan: Gaining Recognition as an Alternative to Orthodontic Treatment

TOKYO and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Japanese dentists who attended the Global MINISH Academy have announced plans to adopt MINISH. This shows the potential for the expansion of MINISH Members Clinics (MMCs) in Japan. There are currently 40 MMCs worldwide, with 38 in South Korea, one in Shinjuku, Tokyo, and one in Vancouver, Canada.

Jeong-ho Kang, CEO of MINISH Technology (center, in white), Masaki Hayashizaki, Chairman of Hanshōkai Medical Corporation (to Kang's left), and other graduates of the MINISH Academy pose for a commemorative photo.

The Global MINISH Academy was held from December 28 to 30, at the MINISH Dental Hospital in Gangnam, Seoul. Seventeen Japanese dentists participated in the program. It included basic training on the philosophy and principles of MINISH treatment, as well as hands-on practice in preparation, scanning, bonding, occlusion, setting, and also a one-day live demonstration of the whole procedure.

Japanese dentists from Tokyo, Gunma Prefecture, and Gifu Prefecture, including private practitioners and clinic-based doctors, were mesmerized by MINISH's ability to transform misaligned or irregularly shaped teeth by enhancing their color, size, shape, and proportion—all in just one day.

Dr. Emi Takeda from "Dental Alien", which is planned to open in February 2025 in Daikanyama, Tokyo, said, "MINISH achieves outstanding aesthetics, structural restoration, and functionality with minimal teeth-shaving. I'm excited to offer MINISH to patients dealing with gum recession or teeth sensitivity after orthodontic treatment."

Dr. Ryo Ito from "Ojima Dental Clinic" in Gunma Prefecture added, "MINISH is an excellent treatment option for patients who do not have the time for orthodontic procedures. For example, people who are preparing for important occasions like weddings."

Dr. Yoshiki Nishizawa from Takasaki Dental Clinic admired the anti-aging benefits of MINISH, saying, "The ability to restore worn, stained, and damaged teeth with MINISH is truly exceptional."

Masaki Hayashizaki, the Head of the Hanshokai Medical Corporation, was confident in MINISH's potential in Japan. He stated, "MINISH will succeed in Japan for sure. I plan to introduce MINISH treatments to patients through the dental clinics affiliated with our medical corporation."

A representative from MINISH Technology Inc., the supplier of MINISH units, stated, "To support MMCs in Japan, we are completing the establishment of a local branch by December. We are committed to expand our global network and deliver better treatment experiences in the future."

SOURCE Minish Technology Inc.