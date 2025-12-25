MINISO Brings Christmas Cheer to Bangkok's Siam Square with YOYO and Signature Characters, Closing Out a Standout Year in Thailand

Christmas in Thailand may come without snow, but this year, MINISO brings festive cheer to the heart of Bangkok. Its signature characters—YOYO, the Gift Bear, and DUNDUN—headline a 10-day holiday installation anchored by a 60-meter-long Christmas promenade. Featuring five themed photo spots, the route leads visitors from Siam Square to MINISO LAND, ending at a Christmas tree marked by MINISO's iconic red wink. Inside the store, seasonal displays, limited-edition gifts, and wish cards await.

MINISO LAND in Siam Square marks the company's first overseas debut of its new experiential store format. Opened in October, the store features a redesigned storefront and highlights the Zootopia product lineup. Since launch, it has drawn strong foot traffic from both local shoppers and tourists. The opening reinforced MINISO's presence in Thailand, while the brand awareness built earlier in the year positioned the store as a natural hub for year-end holiday activations. Through immersive design, curated assortments, and campaign-led execution, MINISO continues to elevate the in-store experience for Thai consumers.

A Year of Joy: Retail Expansion and Brand Activity

Throughout 2025, MINISO continued to expand its retail footprint and delight Thai consumers with a combination of new stores, exclusive product launches and immersive brand experiences. The year kicked off in January with the opening of the brand's first flagship store at Asiatique The Riverfront in Bangkok, and coincided with Thailand's debut of MINISO's Harry Potter merchandise collection.

In the following months, MINISO introduced multiple newly refreshed and flagship stores in key Bangkok locations, including Megabangna Mall, MBK Center, and The Mall LifeStore Bangkapi. Each opening showcased IP-themed products, and immersive displays, drawing strong foot traffic and social media buzz. The May launch at The Mall LifeStore Bangkapi marked the overseas debut of the Stitch GenZ Street Series vinyl plush, generating high shopper interest.

Beyond Bangkok, MINISO strengthened its presence in northern Thailand by establishing stores across key commercial destinations in Chiang Mai, including Central Festival Chiangmai, Central Chiangmai Airport, and MAYA Lifestyle Shopping Center. The expansion reflects the brand's focus on delivering an elevated and refined store experience, while steadily extending its presence across Thailand.

MINISO's growth strategy also emphasized engaging local consumers through popular IP collaborations. Throughout the year, the brand introduced over 15 new IP collections in Thailand—including Zootopia, Stitch, Harry Potter, and One Piece—alongside more than 5,000 new products.

By combining retail expansion with engaging retail experiences and campaigns, MINISO has positioned its stores as vibrant destinations for Thai consumers. The Christmas and New Year program, anchored by MINISO LAND and a festive promenade in central Bangkok, further strengthened the brand's visibility and engagement during the holiday season, setting the stage for continued growth in 2026.

SOURCE MINISO