MINISO Gets into Malaysian Book of Records for Having Most Intellectual Property (IP) Rights Merchandise

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 10th, MINISO, the renowned global lifestyle brand, proudly announces a new milestone by receiving the title of "Most Intellectual Property Rights Merchandise" in the Malaysia Book of Records, featuring an impressive 4,616 new products of 86 IPs. This achievement highlights MINISO's extensive range of products officially licensed by well-known IPs, encompassing electronics, packaging, accessories, toys, beauty items, household goods, toiletries, and fragrances.

To inspire Malaysians and brands in Malaysia to push the limits and strive for excellence continuously, the Malaysian Book of Records has served as the official record keeper of all things extraordinary Malaysia since its inception in 1995.

Malaysian consumers have shown great enthusiasm for unique IP products. Popular IPs in the Malaysian market include Barbie, Disney, Zanmang Loopy, BT21, Snoopy, and Minions. Related IP products such as plush toys, blind boxes, perfumes, and cups are highly sought after. Since 2023, MINISO has brought products officially licensed by more than 70 IPs to the Malaysian market. On average, MINISO Malaysia introduces over 1,000 new SKUs each month, maintaining a total volume of approximately 20,000 items.

The official certificate that certifies MINISO Malaysia's new achievements was presented to Christopher Wong D.J.N, MBOR, CEO of MINISO Malaysia at MINISO's Zanmang Loopy-themed IP collection store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's Premier Shopping Destination. The newly opened Zanmang Loopy-themed IP collection store at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur also features a comprehensive IP series and offers adorable Loopy decorations.

"MINISO's philosophy, known as the 'Joy Philosophy,' centres on the idea of interest-driven consumption, a concept introduced by the founder and CEO, Mr. Ye Guofu, in 2020. Intellectual Property (IP) plays a crucial role in delivering emotional value to our customers. By forming strategic partnerships with globally renowned IPs, we have made our products more appealing to younger audiences and enhanced our competitiveness in the market. This approach has also significantly bolstered our global brand potential," said Bella Tu, Vice President and General Manager of MINISO Overseas Directly Operated Markets.

MINISO is committed to becoming the world's leading IP design retail group, with more than 1,400 suppliers in China and partnerships with nearly 100 IP licensors worldwide, including Disney, Zanmang Loopy, Barbie, Sanrio, and Minions.

The IP strategy not only enhances MINISO's brand influence but also encourages the entire industry to focus on the protection of intellectual property rights. As a record holder, MINISO will continue to bring more co-branded IPs and IP-themed products to Malaysian consumers, along with more IP collection stores to meet market demand.

