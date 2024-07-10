MINISO Opens Zanmang Loopy IP-themed Store at Singapore Jewel Changi Airport with a Fun Dance Party

Having taken Asia by storm recently, the adorable pink Zanmang Loopy character lands at Jewel Changi Airport and takes center stage at MINISO's new store, providing the theme for an eye-catching interior design. The store also features a Building Blocks installation depicting Changi Airport at its entrance, highlighting the transportation hub's status as an unmistakable symbol of Singapore. Besides the distinctive MINISO GO zone for travelers, the store also features COOLING collections perfect for the hot summer, as well as various IP zones showcasing MINISO's collaborations with some of the world's biggest IP licensors, including Disney, BT21, Pokémon, Minions, and more. In line with the store's Loopy theme, MINISO has also introduced its latest Loopy collection to the store, which has been highly anticipated by fans and quickly captures consumers' hearts.

To celebrate the grand opening, MINISO hosted a HAPPY DANCE event on July 4th, right in front of the iconic Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport, the world's largest indoor waterfall. Led by the famous singer, dancer, and Fitness instructor Will Liu (刘畊宏), the dance event drew crowds of hundreds of shoppers and influencers in the airport and over ten thousand viewers who joined the event live on Douyin (Chinese version of TikTok). With participants dancing enthusiastically, the event promoted happiness, energy, and health to both local and global attendees, expressing MINISO's Joy Philosophy and adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the new store opening.

"We're thrilled to reopen our Jewel Changi Airport store with a completely upgraded format and expanded product categories," said Robin Liu, CMO and Vice President of MINISO. "We are confident that the charming Loopy theme will make a big impression on consumers. Additionally, with the new MINISO GO series, we are passionate about providing a comfortable and convenient travel experience that meets our customers' needs whether they are embarking on a global adventure or on their way back home, making MINISO their go-to destination when they are planning to travel"

The refurbishment of MINISO's Jewel Changi Airport store is part of MINISO's global store upgrade initiative aimed at establishing the brand as a leading IP design retail group. This ambition has driven MINISO to pursue rapid expansion across Asia and beyond. Currently, MINISO has stores in various major shopping destinations such as Lucky Plaza, Vivo City, NEX shopping mall, and Jurong Point throughout Singapore, with plans to add more stores in more major commercial districts in the second half of the year.

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

