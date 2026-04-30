Singapore's First MINISO FRIENDS to Open at VivoCity, Launching an Immersive IP Playground with YOYO's First Overseas Exhibition

Situated on Basement 1 of VivoCity—Singapore's largest and most iconic shopping mall—MINISO FRIENDS benefits from strong transport connectivity and consistently high foot traffic, attracting a diverse mix of young consumers, families and international tourists, further reinforcing its positioning as a new lifestyle hotspot within Singapore's key tourist district. Reflecting the brand-new store format, MINISO FRIENDS VivoCity introduces a roughly 450 square meter immersive retail environment designed to encourage exploration, interaction and shareable moments — from browsing and discovery to social hangouts with friends.

As one of the most comprehensive immersive IP‑themed lifestyle flagships in Singapore, MINISO FRIENDS VivoCity offers over 3,200 curated SKUs across categories including collectibles, home, lifestyle, beauty and gifting. At the entrance, a large‑scale YOYO installation serves as a visual focal point, while the interior is laid out in 12 interactive IP‑themed zones. Through bold, high‑saturation design and scene‑based spatial planning, the store creates an immersive environment that fosters social interaction and engagement with younger consumer communities.

Building on this immersive retail environment, MINISO FRIENDS VivoCity presents a more wide-ranging IP product portfolio to Singapore through exciting new store‑first launches. The lineup includes widely recognized collaborations such as Monchhichi, Chiikawa and Sanrio, alongside Singapore‑exclusive Disney Mickey products featuring the Merlion design. Selected collections made their overseas debut at the store—including the Chiikawa Sakura series—alongside the launch of MINISO's new Star Wars collaboration collection, available from the same day. MINISO's proprietary IP, YOYO, is also introduced with the most comprehensive product lineup in Southeast Asia, including a first overseas release of Vinyl Plush Hanging Card. The collection quickly became one of the standout highlights among visitors, further reinforcing MINISO FRIENDS as a new IP playground in the city.

As part of the overall launch campaign, YOYO, MINISO's original IP known for its gentle and comforting character rooted in the idea of companionship, made its first overseas exhibition "YOYO's Singapore Travel Diary", across VivoCity from April 18 to May 13, spanning the peak Labour Day holiday travel period.

Featuring 13 large-scale installations located across key indoor and outdoor areas of the mall, the exhibition incorporates local Singapore elements and a travel diary concept, extending the MINISO FRIENDS experience beyond the store into a broader, mall-wide journey.

Centered around a giant YOYO installation, the trip-themed experience includes oversized cameras, local landmark elements, creative photo frames and interactive mirror art spaces — creating a highly photogenic environment that continued to attract visitors throughout the holiday period and drive strong social sharing across platforms.

The successful launch of Singapore's first MINISO FRIENDS underscores MINISO's continued evolution from traditional lifestyle retail into a globally leading IP operation platform.

As a key Southeast Asia market, Singapore's mix of interest-driven consumers and international visitors makes it an ideal location for MINISO's immersive, IP-led retail concepts, as reflected in the launch of MINISO FRIENDS. The store is now emerging as a new lifestyle and social destination.

Looking ahead, MINISO will continue expanding the FRIENDS format alongside other innovative and immersive store concepts globally, building fun, social spaces that bring joy to everyday life.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

SOURCE MINISO