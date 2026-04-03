MINISO Secures Three Wins at the Asia Design Prize for Its Original Designs

Asia Design Prize is one of Asia's most influential international design awards. Renowned for its rigorous, impartial jury process and global perspective, the competition spotlights work that reflects where design is heading and helps bring those ideas and practice to a wider audience. It has become a visible platform connecting Asian design talent with the international stage.

These three winning products each address distinct everyday scenarios, combining sharp user-centric insight with structural innovation to make daily routines more intuitive.

Flip Mirror, the Gold Winner, is a hidden-storage compact mirror. With a flip mechanism, it tucks small items behind the mirror, blending storage and use in a way that feels seamless—even on a crowded desk. MINISO Seoul Design Center noted, "We wanted to turn everyday desktop organization into something simple, intuitive, and meaningful. Flip Mirror doesn't just keep your space tidy—it turns the act of flipping into a small, satisfying ritual."

Light Forest, an ambient mood light, draws inspiration from the silhouette of a forest. Its soft silicone shade conceals a squeeze sensor—users turn the light on and off with a gentle pinch, replacing traditional controls with a more tactile and playful interaction.

Lumion Brush, a portable scalp massager, focuses on personal care. It combines gentle vibration with ionic care, while its ergonomic, lightweight design makes it easy to use anywhere—at home or on the go—turning daily scalp care into something more efficient and effortless.

In recent years, MINISO has stepped up its focus on creative design as it expands globally. The company was an early advocate of "interest-driven consumption," and continues to push product innovation through a dual-engine approach— top-tier licensed IP collaborations and proprietary IP development—empowered by its design and technology capabilities. MINISO is advancing the development of four design centers in China, South Korea, Japan, and the United States, helping to build a global design network that continues to strengthen its original R&D capabilities. Winning multiple honor at Asia Design Prize further validates MINISO's sustained investment in its original design system. Looking ahead, MINISO will keep design at its core, bringing consumers products that are both inventive and genuinely useful.

SOURCE MINISO