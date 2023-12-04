MINISO Singapore Celebrates Opening of its First IP Collection Store and Launch of Barbie Collection

SINGAPORE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 2, global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the opening of its fully refurbished VivoCity Mall store – reopening as the brand's very first IP Collection Store in the country. The revamped store, which features MINISO's new upgraded store format, brings a splash of color and a vibrant shopping experience to Singapore's largest mall with a new storefront, bold interior, and a huge range of MINISO's trendy IP products.

MINISO Opens First IP Collection Store in VivoCity, Singapore Shoppers take photos in MINISO's Barbie IP zone Customers browsing and choosing products in the store.

MINISO's VivoCity Mall store is the brand's largest store in Singapore. The store also has the largest number of IP product zones in the country, with 8 distinctive IP zones showcasing MINISO's collaborations with some of the world's biggest IP owners, including Disney, Snoopy, Care Bears and many more. The Barbie IP zone was of particular interest to shoppers on the store's reopening day, as the collaboration made its much-anticipated debut in Singapore.

With a fresh new interior design, eye-catching pink color scheme, and thoughtful layout, the store creates an even more joyful atmosphere for shoppers to explore the brand's unique treasures. In line with MINISO's upgraded store format, the store is divided into distinct zones according to the brand's strategic categories, from toys and plushies, to fragrances and make-up accessories.

"We're thrilled to be reopening our VivoCity store with an imaginative look and upgraded store format," said Bella Tu, General Manager of MINISO Overseas Operations at MINISO. "The exciting visual design is sure to make a big impression on consumers, while the new format delivers a curated experience, making it easier and more enjoyable for shoppers to find old favorites and discover new surprises."

Spreading festive cheer and showcasing its uniquely creative approach to the blind box category, MINISO set up a giant blind box Christmas tree at the entrance of the VivoCity store. The first of its kind from MINISO anywhere in the world, it spread seasonal joy while shoppers took photos with iconic blind box favorites, such as Toy Story's Lotso Bear, Disney's Stitch, Winnie the Pooh, and lots more.

Besides the magical blind box Christmas tree, shoppers were also delighted with a range of entertaining activities to mark the event. In a nod to the store's dazzling pink design, the first 100 visitors to the store wearing pink clothes or accessories took photos and received goody bags worth $30. Meanwhile, lucky shoppers who shared their photos on social media also won gifts, and there were limited-time flash sales and prize drawers throughout the day.

The refurbishment of MINISO's VivoCity store is part of MINISO's ongoing store upgrade occurring across stores around the world as part of the brand's goal to become a global lifestyle super brand. This ambition has also seen MINISO pursue rapid expansion in Asia and elsewhere. On the day of its reopening, the VivoCity store's sales broke the store's historical record, highlighting the success of its new concept and the strong appeal of the MINISO brand to local consumers. In Singapore, MINISO currently has stores all around the city, with plans to double the current number of stores in the coming year.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

SOURCE MINISO