MINISO Unveils 200th U.S. Store in Santa Monica, Highlighting Continued Expansion and Strategic IP Collaborations

The Santa Monica store, encompassing over 3,700 square feet marks the latest chapter in MINISO's U.S. expansion. This year alone, MINISO has opened numerous new stores in key locations across the country, including Times Square and Tangram in New York, and at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey, reinforcing its strategic focus on building a strong and widespread presence in the world's largest consumer market. The brand's ability to resonate with American consumers is evident in the continued success of its new store launches, each of which has been met with an enthusiastic reception.

The new store's limited-time storefront design, featuring Disney's Stitch in a bespoke beach style, creates a vibrant and engaging atmosphere to attract a diverse range of customers. Inside, the store features dedicated zones showcasing a wide range of MINISO's collaborations with globally popular IPs, including beloved characters from Disney, Sanrio's Kuromi and Hello Kitty, to Minions, BT21, Care Bears, and more. These curated IP zones create a unique and immersive environment that strengthens the emotional connection between the brand and its consumers.

MINISO's strategic use of popular global IPs continues to drive its success in the U.S. market. By tapping into the cultural significance of celebrated characters, MINISO can create meaningful connections with consumers, engaging them in ongoing dialogues fueled by the ever-growing popularity of these IPs. This strategy not only attracts loyal fans but also introduces the brand to new audiences, broadening its appeal and reach.

In addition to the IP zones, the grand opening in Santa Monica also featured the debut of the exclusive Disney Stamp blind box series. These new product lines reflect MINISO's commitment to offering well-designed and diverse products that cater to the evolving tastes of its customers. The launch of these collections was a highlight of the event, drawing attention from store visitors while showcasing MINISO's reputation for innovation and quality.

As part of the store opening celebration, MINISO offered special rewards and giveaways, including limited-edition Santa Monica-themed shopping bags. These initiatives are part of the brand's broader strategy to engage with its consumers on a deeper level, turning each store visit into an opportunity for discovery and delight.

The opening of the Santa Monica store is a testament to MINISO's unwavering dedication to expanding its presence in the United States. With 200 stores now established across North America, including prominent locations in over 20 U.S. states and key spots, MINISO continues to make significant strides in the U.S. market. This ongoing expansion is central to the brand's strategy to enhance its influence and maintain its position as a leading global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

