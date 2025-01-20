MINISO Unveils Exclusive Black Myth: Wukong Merchandise in Major Chinese Cities

As the launch in China draws massive fans, this unique collection will hit international markets later this year.

BEIJING, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, the MINISO×Black Myth: Wukong joint-themed store officially opened in Beijing, marking MINISO as the exclusive global offline distributor for official merchandise of the highly popular game, Black Myth: Wukong.

MINISO Launches Exclusive Black Myth Wukong Merchandise in Beijing MINISO Land Consumers in Beijing MINISO Land Store Exclusive Black Myth Wukong Merchandise in MINISO Store

As one of the newly built MINISO LAND, Beijing MINISO LAND, situated in The Box Youth Energy Center in Beijing's Chaoyang District, served as the Black Myth: Wukong joint-themed store and hosted the offline launch event, drawing long lines of fans eager to be among the first to purchase exclusive launch products. The store exterior was fully integrated with Black Myth: Wukong elements, creating an immersive atmosphere that brought iconic scenes from the game to life. The flagship stores in other launch cities, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Chengdu, were similarly transformed to reflect the rich universe of Black Myth: Wukong, offering fans a diverse, immersive shopping experience.

The joint-themed store introduced an exclusive Black Myth: Wukong merchandise section featuring plush toys, badges, socks, plush pendants, and more. Special collaborative items like IP-themed red envelopes, couplets, and shaker cards blind bags were also distributed as gifts. Popular items such as plush toys and blankets sold out within just a few days of release, highlighting the intense excitement and enthusiasm among fans.

Black Myth: Wukong, has captivated the gaming community and quickly became a global phenomenon as soon as it launched. It has sparked widespread interest in Chinese mythology, such as Journey to the West, among international players and online communities. The partnership between MINISO and Black Myth: Wukong will span with plans already in motion to extend its reach. Black Myth: Wukong merchandise will land in markets beyond China later this year, positioning the collaboration for a broader international presence and appeal.

It is worth mentioning that this joint-themed store is a MINISO LAND, the brand's top-level store. MINISO LAND is an immersive IP-themed paradise created by MINISO for fans worldwide. The one in Beijing boasts a space of over 1,000 square meters dedicated to more than 40 globally renowned IPs, including Harry Potter, Disney, and Sanrio. The store offers an exceptional shopping experience, combining diverse co-branded merchandise with dedicated spaces for relaxation and entertainment that cater to modern consumer interests.

MINISO x Black Myth: Wukong - Expanding IP Horizons with Innovative Partnership

The collaboration between MINISO and Black Myth: Wukong represents an innovative exploration of IP partnerships. It integrates MINISO's strengths in advanced supply chains with extensive IP resources. Capitalizing on the rising trend of interest-driven consumption, MINISO has identified the demands of the ACG good products. By partnering with popular gaming IPs such as Black Myth: Wukong, MINISO has introduced a range of appealing merchandise that resonate deeply with players' passion for gaming. The result is a growing base of fans enjoying premium-quality merchandise at affordable prices, allowing MINISO to stand out in the competitive landscape of interest-based consumer markets.

This venture with Black Myth: Wukong marks a significant step for MINISO in leading the interest-driven consumption trend and expanding its IP landscape. Each year, the company introduces more than 10,000 new IP products. Over the next decade, MINISO plans to bring 100 Chinese IPs to the global market.

As the collection rolls out in these five cities, MINISO plans to introduce the Black Myth: Wukong merchandise to more markets outside China. Leveraging its global network and IP strategy, MINISO also aims to launch a range of original, high-quality products of various IPs globally, bringing popular IPs from China and other countries to audiences worldwide.

