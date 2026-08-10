Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and aT Participate in Food Expo PRO 2026 in Hong Kong

Forty Four Outstanding Korean Food Companies Featured in the Korea Pavilion

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) announced that they will organize an Integrated Korea Pavilion at Food Expo PRO 2026, to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from August 13 to 15, 2026.

KOREA PAVILION @ FOOD EXPO 2025

Food Expo PRO is one of Asia's leading B2B food trade exhibitions, serving as a gateway to the Greater China and broader Asian markets. The event provides a platform for showcasing global food trends and creating new business opportunities for international food companies.

The Korea Pavilion will feature 44 Korean food companies, including promising food makers and regional government organizations. Participating exhibitors will present a diverse range of products tailored to the preferences of Hong Kong consumers, with a particular focus on convenience, premium quality, and emerging food trends. Featured products at the Korea Pavilion include a diverse range of premium Korean food and beverage offerings: Wellness K-noodles that combine gourmet appeal with the healthy pleasure trend, including tofu noodles, fresh udon, and frozen udon; Korean snacks and premium desserts that reinterpret traditional flavors, such as garlic shrimp chips, seasoned almonds, crispy scorched rice snacks (nurungji), fish-shaped pastries (bungeoppang), honey-filled rice cakes (kkultteok), and glutinous rice pie; Smart K-HMR (home meal replacement) products and premium soups and porridges, including kimchi fried rice, beef bulgogi, tofu skin and burdock gimbap, samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup), Wando abalone porridge, frozen fish cakes, and fish cake skewers; high-functional inner beauty and wellness products, including Korean red ginseng root extract, Gongjinbo herbal supplement, high-protein black soybean milk, apple cider vinegar beverages, dietary fiber drinks, and drinkable PDRN products; versatile seasonings and side dishes that elevate home cooking, such as gluten-free soy sauce, low-sodium hot sauce, shiitake mushroom pickled soy sauce, soup tteokbokki seasoning powder, salted pollock roe (myeongran), and soy sauce-marinated crab; and traditional alcoholic beverages and trendy drinks, including cheongju (refined rice wine), fresh makgeolli, cold brew coffee, and fruit beverages.

This year's Korea Pavilion will place a strong emphasis on K-noodles and interactive culinary experiences, reflecting two of the latest global food trends. During the exhibition, 11 live cooking demonstrations and tasting sessions will be held, featuring Chef Jun Woo Choi, head chef of the Korean restaurant O'rm in Hong Kong. Through live cooking shows, he will present a selection of distinctive Korean dishes, including authentic Korean-style cold noodles (naengmyeon), tofu noodle dishes that reflect the growing wellness trend, and sweet and spicy Korean stir-fried noodles.

The Korea Pavilion showcase will be strategically divided into two themed sections tailored to local consumer preferences and global market trends: "Convenience & Trendy (K-HMR & K-Trendy)" and "Premium & Inner Beauty (K-Fresh & K-Beauty)." In particular, the K-Fresh section will prominently feature Korean sweet persimmons in a dedicated "K-Persimmon Zone." Following the successful conclusion of quarantine negotiations, Korean sweet persimmons are now poised to enter the Hong Kong market, with the pavilion aiming to establish a strong presence in the premium fresh fruit segment across Greater China.

The pavilion will also operate the "Next K-Food Promotion Zone (Trendy Bite, Healthy Life)," designed to reinforce a unified national brand image for Korean food. The promotion zone will showcase promising products, including health functional foods, traditional Korean alcoholic beverages, and fermented sauces. Bilingual staff fluent in both Cantonese and Korean will be on hand to assist buyers and conduct product tastings.

Kwang Seok Kim, Director of the Hong Kong Branch of the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT), said, "Hong Kong is a key strategic market for expanding K-food globally, with strong consumer demand for premium food products and a large audience that actively embraces Korean culture. We expect this year's live K-noodle demonstrations, convenient meal products, and newly accessible fresh Korean sweet persimmons to receive an enthusiastic response."

He added, "By combining our diversified buyer database with an online business matching platform for B2B export consultations, we aim to further promote the excellence of Korean food at the heart of the Korean Wave and strengthen K-food's presence throughout the Greater China market."

SOURCE Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation