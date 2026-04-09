MiniTool Released MovieMaker 8.6 with Japanese & German Support

VANCOUVER, BC, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited just launched MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6, a significant update to its video editing software. The latest version focuses on localized experience, creative creation, and a faster editing workflow.

A quick look at what's new in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6

Support Japanese and German, delivering a localized and user-friendly experience.

Customized text color with a brand-new palette for more beautiful and creative video titles/captions.

Smoother first-time setup with an optimized walkthrough guide.

Quickly access software log files for efficient error fixing.

Enhanced export speeds for videos utilizing GPU-based effects or filters.

Support Japanese and German

The language support for Japanese and German is the major update in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6. This improvement removes language barriers for creators in these regions and focus entirely on their projects, ensuring a more intuitive and convenient video creation process.

New Color Palette for Creative Text Customization

To add more beautiful and creative text to the video projects, MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6 also includes a brand-new color palette that can customize the color for titles, captions, and credits. This makes it easier to perfectly match the text style with the video's theme and atmosphere.

Unlocking a Faster Editing Workflow

A good video editor should also offer fast export speeds. MiniTool MovieMaker 8.6 optimized export speed for videos with GPU-based effects or filters, efficiently accelerates the final step of the editing process and improving overall efficiency.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is an easy-to-use and feature-rich video editor designed for everyone, especially beginners, to create high-quality videos in minutes.

Essential Editing Tools & Trendy Effects

MiniTool MovieMaker offers a large library of text templates, filters, transitions, effects, elements, and more. Additionally, it is capable of trimming, cropping, splitting, rotating, flipping, speed changing, and aspect ratio converting.

A Multi-Track Timeline

Featuring a multi-track timeline, MiniTool MovieMaker is able to create picture-in-picture (PiP) effects, create split-screen videos, make video collages, and layer multiple clips/effects/text/animations to enhance videos.

4K Video Export & Custom Output Settings

MiniTool MovieMaker fully supports exporting videos up to 4K resolution without watermarks. Furthermore, it can customize output format, resolution, frame rate, and bitrate.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool Software Ltd. is devoted to offering useful tools in video editing, screen recording, video/audio conversion, disk management, data recovery, data backup, system optimization, etc. For decades, the company has earned the trust of users worldwide.

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited