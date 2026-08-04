Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Oracle OPERA Cloud enables Bangkok-based chain to centralize operations, speed up hotel openings, and deliver more connected guest experiences across its portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas and BANGKOK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Minor Hotels has successfully rolled out Oracle OPERA Cloud across 106 of its hotels, resorts, and branded residences in 59 countries. This milestone marks a significant step in Minor's digital transformation strategy and commitment to elevating guest and associate experiences across its portfolio. The hotel chain also added Oracle OPERA Cloud Central, further strengthening its central reservation and distribution capabilities.

"At Minor Hotels, digital transformation is about far more than modernizing systems. It is about building a connected commercial ecosystem that unifies our brands, our data and every guest interaction across the journey," said Ian Di Tullio, chief commercial officer, Minor Hotels. "Oracle OPERA Cloud provides an important foundation for that vision, enabling us to accelerate innovation, strengthen personalization, and create more seamless experiences for both our guests and our teams."

Laying the foundation for faster, more agile operations

Faced with rapid expansion across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Australasia, Minor Hotels recognized the need to move beyond legacy on-premises systems that limited agility and scalability. The transition to a cloud-native platform established a centralized and flexible cloud technology foundation with security capabilities designed to support long-term growth. This includes eliminating the cost and complexity of managing property-level servers, which can delay deployment timelines and benefit from automated updates that reduce downtime and enhance business continuity. In addition, Minor Hotels is creating a consistent operational data foundation that supports a more unified view of their guests across their portfolio, enabling a consistent experience across brands including Anantara, Avani, NH Collection, NH Hotels, Tivoli and Oaks.

This shift positions IT as a proactive enabler of business performance and innovation rather than a reactive support function. For example, leveraging Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform (OHIP), which supports seamless connectivity across a broad ecosystem of partners and proprietary products, Minor Hotels can continually add new capabilities to meet the needs of its guests and business.

"In today's hospitality landscape, integration is critical," said Thiru Tholtan, vice president – solutions, Hotel Technology, Minor Hotels. "OHIP gives us the flexibility to innovate quickly, from developing our own paperless check-in solutions to integrating best-in-class third-party services. It creates a truly connected platform that evolves with our needs. Oracle has demonstrated a clear commitment to supporting global hospitality operators. Their delivery against the product roadmap, particularly in mobile-first capabilities, continues to add value to our operations."

The modular, open architecture enables Minor Hotels to scale innovation across markets while maintaining a consistent core technology framework. Minor Hotels' collaboration with Oracle has evolved into a strategic partnership, with a shared focus on innovation and continuous improvement. Oracle's global footprint supports Minor Hotels' international operations, helping ensure compliance, security, and localized support across all regions.

"Digital is the backbone of modern hospitality," said Laura Calin, senior vice president, Oracle Consumer Industries. "With OPERA Cloud, Minor Hotels can move beyond fragmented systems to unify data and workflows, personalize guest experiences, and adapt as expectations evolve, helping to reduce friction so its teams can focus on the human connections that define great hospitality."

Minor Hotels views its transition to OPERA Cloud as a foundational step in its broader digital transformation, providing the cloud-native platform required to scale AI-driven personalization, connected commerce, and real-time guest intelligence across the enterprise. The company continues to invest in its OPERA Cloud transformation journey, with the next phase of deployments extending to hotels across Australia and New Zealand. This ongoing rollout reinforces the company's commitment to modernizing hotel operations through a cloud-first platform while creating a consistent technology foundation across regions.

To learn more visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 640* hotels, resorts and branded residences across 59 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Discover our world at minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.

*Property count includes operating properties as well as committed developments through ownership, joint ventures, signed leases and management agreements.

Oracle Hospitality

Oracle Hospitality brings more than 45 years of experience in providing technology solutions to independent hoteliers, global and regional chains, gaming, and cruise lines. Our hardware, software, and services enable customers to act on rich data insights that deliver personalized guest experiences, maximize profitability, and encourage loyalty. Cloud-based, mobile-enabled, with open APIs, Oracle's OPERA Cloud property management and distribution, Simphony point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and Nor1 upsell solutions accelerate innovation, increase revenue, lower IT cost, and maximize operating efficiency. To learn more, please visit www.oracle.com/Hospitality.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle