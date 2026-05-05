IHH Healthcare Unifies Enterprise Systems with Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to Strengthen Care Delivery Across Markets

Multinational integrated healthcare provider plans to consolidate multiple enterprise systems onto single AI-enabled cloud platform to boost productivity, cost efficiency and patient-centred care

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IHH Healthcare (IHH), one of the world's largest integrated healthcare providers, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications across its enterprise finance, human resource (HR) and supply chain systems, as part of its ongoing transformation to future-proof care. With Oracle Fusion Applications, IHH will consolidate multiple enterprise systems onto a single, integrated and scalable platform. This can enable IHH to operate more efficiently as a unified multinational network while harnessing real-time AI-driven insights to strengthen clinical and operational decision-making and drive sustainable growth.

(From left): Garrett Ilg, executive vice president, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle and Dilip Kadambi, group chief financial officer, IHH Healthcare

IHH operates 190 healthcare facilities, including 89 hospitals, across 10 countries. Its 76,000 workforce serves millions of patients each year through trusted brands such as Acibadem, Fortis, Gleneagles, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court. As the Group continues to grow, it is transitioning from a landscape of disparate legacy systems to a connected digital backbone that streamlines business processes, improves visibility, and enables intelligent automation.

"At IHH, we are committed to staying at the forefront of healthcare technology as a key enabler of better patient outcomes and experience," said Dilip Kadambi, group chief financial officer, IHH Healthcare. "Our technology and digital transformation is built on three pillars: core systems, data platforms, and AI capabilities. As we expand globally, the ability to operate as one integrated group becomes increasingly important. By building a more connected and data-driven organisation, we can deliver consistent, high standards of care across markets while improving efficiency, resilience and the overall employee experience. Ultimately, this enables our teams to focus on what matters most - caring for patients."

With Oracle Fusion Applications, IHH will consolidate multiple systems on a single integrated suite for finance, HR, and supply chain. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) can help IHH drive process effectiveness to improve productivity, cost efficiency, and governance; Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) can help simplify HR processes, enhance employee experience, and deepen workforce insights. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) can optimise procurement and logistics, enhance visibility into medical supply inventories, and boost supply chain resilience.

"Multinational healthcare providers are tasked with delivering high-quality patient care while navigating a web of complex healthcare systems with different rules and regulations," said Garrett Ilg, executive vice president, Japan & Asia Pacific, Oracle. "With Oracle Fusion Applications, IHH Healthcare can unify critical business functions on a single platform, align with local requirements, and leverage embedded AI to automate processes, reduce costs, increase efficiency, and improve overall care."

About IHH Healthcare ("IHH")

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court.

Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 76,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 190 healthcare facilities, including 89 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care.

In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network. www.ihhhealthcare.com

About Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications provide an integrated suite of AI-powered cloud applications that enable organizations to execute faster, make smarter decisions, and lower costs. Oracle Fusion Applications include:

Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP): Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls.

Provides a comprehensive suite of AI-powered finance and operations applications that help organizations increase productivity, reduce costs, expand insights, improve decision-making, and enhance controls. Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM): Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce.

Provides a unified AI-powered HR platform that connects people, processes, and data to help organizations automate the employee lifecycle, enhance the employee experience, and drive better business outcomes with a human-agent workforce. Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM): Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes.

Provides a unified AI-powered platform that integrates supply chain and operations processes and helps organizations enhance resilience and quickly adapt to market changes. Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX): Provides a suite of AI-powered applications that help organizations manage marketing, sales, and service processes to win business, build stronger customer relationships, and improve customer experiences.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

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SOURCE Oracle