Mintel Announces Consumer Trends for 2025

Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why, has today announced three key trends that will shape consumer behaviour in the years ahead. In 2025 and beyond, we'll witness the human mind, nature and technology aim to find harmony, though not always achieve it. Consumers and brands will live in a pendulum that constantly swings between a sense of control and a loss of control. Mintel's objective for 2025 is to delve into the nuances of all seven Mintel Trend Drivers (Value, Wellbeing, Identity, Rights, Technology, Surroundings and Experiences) across three different contexts: Home, Community and Globe.

The three consumer trends for 2025 are:

In an unpredictable housing market, true comfort and authenticity in our homes will come from celebrating imperfections and individuality rather than chasing an ideal that often eludes us.

Communities will exist in a collaborative space that defies physical limits, inspired by what brands and consumers can imagine together.

The way things have always been done is changing by force as much as choice. Brands will need to embrace this inevitability to sustain progress and relevance.

Matthew Crabbe, Vice President of Mintel Trends, Asia Pacific, commented on how the trends will impact marketing and innovation in 2025 and beyond.

The Home: Under Construction

"The purpose of 'home' is evolving, and brands are being put at the forefront to inspire pieces of a home—not a complete home. Consumers are no longer waiting for the perfect functional space to start living. As people rebalance their routines and habits, they are doing so through a lens of optimising their time (e.g. multitasking) and their well-being (e.g. rituals). This contradiction of harmonising productivity with self-care is shaping the future of the home.

"As individuals grapple with the challenges of securing a stable home and accept that ownership expectations don't always align with reality, familiar comforts will become even more vital. The growth of childless couples, new relationship models and ageing in your own home and communities, will all influence how people want to live. Concurrently, remote work will reshape family dynamics, impacting how children develop attachment bonds in environments where parents are constantly present. Modern home life, where emotional, practical and economic factors all play critical roles, will result in a reevaluation of defined household roles. In the envisioned future, home is not merely a place to live; it is a hub of health, efficiency and personalised comfort."

The Community: Linked Lives

"In the face of inevitable change, people are looking to form stronger, sustainable and long-lasting connections to help them grow resilient to whatever life throws at them. Driven by a need to prepare for everything from climate change events to political shifts, the complexity and unpredictability of these issues make it neither logical nor desirable to tackle them alone. Consequently, social groups have become a necessary part of how people plan for the future, seeking out intentional companionship and collective support.

"Despite a fear of growing loneliness and isolation, there's optimism in the fact that self-expression invites community, whether it's Swifties or coffee enthusiasts. A brand's tone can foster a sense of belonging and empowerment with its audiences, shaping a space where individuals can thrive and engage positively with each other.

"Ultimately, brands will have to adopt a balanced approach to AI, ensuring it supports human self-expression to mitigate the risk of increased social isolation. Brands will not only be viewed as a resource for products, but they will be central to creating spaces where individuals feel valued and supported."

The Globe: Tradition in Transition

"Consumers can no longer go about their daily lives without an awareness of the global changes at play, from extreme weather to advancing technology. Brands must be acutely aware of the evolving consumer sentiment that swings between moral values and basic needs. Environmental change, technological advancement and ageing populations will cause significant challenges for consumers. Tensions will arise between generations as Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964) remain active well into old age, and Gen Alpha (born 2010-25) demand attention.

"In addition, the norms around health and beauty will see a notable shift, with the use of weight-loss drugs and cosmetic surgery becoming normalised. While these trends reflect shifting attitudes towards body image, as consumer expectations evolve, there will be a growing emphasis on transparency, safety and efficacy in health and beauty products. Brands will be called on to address immediate aesthetic desires and also prioritise long-term health, setting the stage for a future where wellness is accessible."

