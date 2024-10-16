Mintel Announces Global Beauty and Personal Care Trends for 2025

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why, has announced three key trends set to impact the global beauty and personal care (BPC) industry in 2025 and beyond. In the years to come, expect to see AR glasses become integral to daily routines while innovative ingredients like glycoproteins will be derived from lobsters. Meanwhile, we could see skincare that adjusts to varying climate conditions or deodorants that release odour-neutralising molecules based on body temperature. The Mintel 2025 Global Beauty and Personal Care Trends are:

(My) Knowledge is Power

Consumers will work smarter (not harder), combining knowledge, tools and technology to achieve personalised solutions for superior results.

Turning the Tide

With the effect of climate change becoming more evident, brands will be expected to consider eco-ethical implications as consumers demand a seamless connection between ethical practices and high-performance beauty solutions.

Think Slow, Move Fast

Emphasising prevention over repair and embracing simplicity, consumers will start their 'routines' sooner in life, integrating nostalgic and sensory-rich experiences in pursuit of personalised skincare.

Looking ahead, Mintel's experts explain how these Trends will play out and how brands can tap into consumer attitudes and behaviours to develop their marketing strategies and innovation pipelines.

(My) Knowledge is Power

"In 2025, consumers will no longer work hard on their beauty routines but rather work smarter, repurposing products like self-tanners as bronzers or using Vaseline for skin 'slugging', maximising their effectiveness with minimal effort. Expect a surge in devices that offer on-the-spot analysis and results, empowering users to make informed decisions instantly. As Gen Alphas (born 2010-25) reach adulthood, their comfort with AI and virtual experiences will transform the beauty industry. AR glasses will become integral to daily routines, offering real-time guidance for makeup application. Meanwhile, beauty brands will begin to market products as health-focused, addressing concerns from parents and institutions over younger generations' beauty obsessions. As medical aesthetics (invasive and noninvasive procedures) become mainstream, products will be designed for pre- and post-procedure care, ensuring consumers achieve optimal results in a rapidly ageing society.

"Consumers will take control of their routines by hacking traditional practices, embracing biotech innovations and leveraging AI for tailored, results-oriented beauty, emphasising individuality and long-term skin health."

Turning the Tide

"Consumers are demanding products that not only deliver on performance but also prioritise environmental responsibility. The beauty industry is headed towards groundbreaking sustainability initiatives that harmonise with the Earth's natural systems. Brands will explore solutions rooted in the soil, leveraging regenerative farming and sustainable fishing practices. Innovative ingredients like glycoproteins derived from lobsters will become more common, offering high-performance benefits while supporting marine conservation.

"As precision fermentation and vertical farming become mainstream, beauty brands will adopt these technologies to produce bio-synthetic ingredients with minimal environmental impact. Future beauty products will be designed to adapt to environmental and physiological changes in real-time. Imagine skincare that adjusts to varying climate conditions or deodorants that release odour-neutralising molecules based on body temperature. These climate-adaptive products will offer highly personalised experiences, blending technology with nature."

Think Slow, Move Fast

"In 2025, beauty will increasingly emphasise comfort and emotional well-being, much like the comfort food movement. Ingredients, textures and products will evoke simpler times, focusing on sensorial experiences that soothe and nourish. Brands will also need to adapt to the growing trend of slow living by aligning their innovation cycles with more sustainable and mindful consumption patterns. This means creating products that are not only effective but also designed for underconsumption, catering to budget-conscious consumers.

"Brands will explore the intersection of neuroscience and beauty, offering routines that evoke the tranquility of a mountain retreat or the serenity of nature through scent and texture. To build credibility, companies will highlight the efficacy of their products through scientific testing and innovative ingredients. Regenerative beauty will emerge as a key concept, blending sustainability, mental wellbeing and longevity. Brands like Acorn Labs might lead the way by offering innovative services like cryo-preserving cells, allowing consumers to regenerate their beauty from within as part of a long-term wellness strategy."

