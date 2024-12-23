Mintel's report: 74% of Thais seek to improve their weight amid rising obesity rates

BANGKOK, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One in four (25%) Thais identified themselves as overweight or obese, with 11% considering themselves underweight, according to Mintel's Weight Management Diets – Thai Consumer – 2024 report. However, data from Thailand's Ministry of Health in 2023 revealed that nearly half of the population faces overweight or obesity challenges, a trend projected to cost the nation 4.9% of its GDP.

This highlights a significant perception gap, as noted in Mintel's research. Brands can play a pivotal role in closing this gap by creating educational campaigns around healthy body weight and offering tailored weight management solutions based on gender, age, and activity level.

Motivations behind weight management

Mintel's research shows that Thais are motivated by physical appearance (69%) over health (65%) when managing their weight. However, among Gen X, 76% prioritise healthy ageing and longevity, signalling a shift in focus from aesthetics to overall well-being.

The good news is that 74% of Thais express a desire to improve their weight, with younger women under 45 emerging as a key target audience for weight management brands.

"Thais are increasingly prioritising overall health and wellness over mere slimness. This shift reflects a growing interest in holistic approaches that combine balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and mental well-being," said Phurisa (Ploy) Phagudom, Food and Drink Analyst for Thailand at Mintel.

Barriers to weight management

Despite their aspirations, many Thais attribute their weight management struggles to insufficient exercise and the consumption of fatty foods, sugary snacks, and beverages. Among those taking weight control measures, 59% cited inadequate exercise as the primary obstacle.

Phagudom noted this also presents an opportunity for brands to promote mindful nutrition and develop products or campaigns that support physical activity.

The report identifies two key consumer segments for weight management products:

Actives: Consumers who exercise regularly.

Consumers who exercise regularly. Active Aspirants: Those who aspire to exercise more but currently don't.

"'Actives' and 'Active Aspirants' have distinct preferences when it comes to weight management products. For instance, 'Actives' present the greatest market potential for weight management VMS, while 'Active Aspirants' are more likely to engage with functional food and beverages.," Phagudom added.

Hot beverages lead the way

Globally, hot beverages like tea dominate weight management product launches, accounting for 12% of new products between August 2023 and July 2024, according to Mintel Global New Products Database. In Thailand, where non-alcoholic beverages are popular, there's potential for other drink categories to innovate with formulations that promote satiety and fat-burning.

Ingredients such as stevia, pea protein, and chromium are gaining traction globally and can meet Thai consumers' growing demand for healthier, filling weight management solutions, the report shows.

"Meal replacements are another avenue brands can explore. Highlighting their nutritional value and convenience can appeal to entry-level fitness enthusiasts and weight watchers. Experimenting with exotic flavours like tropical fruits could further enhance the category's appeal," added Phagudom.

Offering holistic nutrition

Thai consumers demonstrate diverse preferences in weight management foods, with over half opting for low-calorie, high-protein, plant-based, or minimally processed options. While functional "slimming" claims dominate (87%) weight management nutrition launches in Thailand in the last three years to June 2024, consumers don't necessarily equate effective weight management with slimness. For example, changes in body composition like increased muscle mass and lower blood sugar level are far more meaningful.

"Brands can also focus on formulations that support digestion and satiety (or 'feeling full') to encourage mindful eating," Phagudom said, adding that 43% of Thais believe consuming satiating foods is effective for weight management.

