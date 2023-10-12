Mirae Asset Bolsters Fixed Income ETF Line-up with Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF

The launch of the Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075) is an integral part of Mirae Asset's broader strategy to enhance its presence in the fixed income market.

Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075) At present, the fund stands out as the first bond ETF listed in Hong Kong that aims at monthly distributions.[1](Dividend amount or dividend rate is not guaranteed, the dividend may pay out from capital #)

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, (the "Firm" or "Mirae Asset") today announced the launch of its new Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075) to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The fund, which begins trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") today, provides exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated bonds issued by issuers in the Asian region. Notably, it is currently the first bond ETF listed in Hong Kong that aims for monthly distributions. [2] (Dividend amount or dividend rate is not guaranteed, the dividend may pay out from capital #)

As central banks continue to control inflation by tightening monetary policy, bond yields have been rising at a rapid pace in recent years. In an environment of lower inflation expectations and increasing recession risk, investing in relatively high-quality bonds presents a good opportunity to capture higher yields while limiting downside credit risk. The healthy credit profiles of Asia's investment-grade bond issuers, whose weighted-average credit rating are A2/A3[3], provide investors with a defensive strategy to capture the region's growth potential during volatile markets.

The Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075) tracks the Bloomberg Asia ex Japan USD Investment Grade Bond Index, which has an index yield to maturity of 6.1% and an index duration of 4.9 years.[4] (Index yield to maturity is not equivalent to yield or return of the fund; positive yield does not mean positive return.) In a "Higher-for-Longer" environment, the index demonstrates an attractive yield level with relatively lower sensitivity to interest rate movement. Additionally, the fund aims to distribute on a monthly basis, making it the only Hong Kong-listed bond ETF to offer this feature. [5] (Dividend amount or dividend rate is not guaranteed, the dividend may pay out from capital #)

Mr. Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, stated: "With the Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075), we are delighted to strengthen the Firm's line-up of fixed income ETFs. By aiming for monthly distribution, this ETF provides investors with a relatively stable source of income to enhance their portfolios." Cho added: "Mirae Asset will continue to lead product innovation and broaden our product range to serve the diverse investment needs of our investors."

Mr. Dennis FOK, Head of ETF Portfolio Management of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, stated: "Listing the Global X Asia USD Investment Grade Bond ETF (3075 / 9075) in the Hong Kong market offers investors an efficient investment vehicle to gain diversified exposure to Asian USD investment-grade bonds. By leveraging secondary market liquidity, investors can access these bonds without directly transacting in the underlying bonds. This ETF not only serves as a trading vehicle but also plays a crucial role in leading the price discovery process for Asian USD investment-grade bonds."

With this new ETF, the Firm now offers a total of 28 ETFs listed in Hong Kong, including 4 fixed income ETFs, spanning a diverse array of investment capabilities from thematic growth, income, core to commodities.[6]

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "group") is an asset management organization with over US$214 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023.[7] The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 20 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

The group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 525 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[8] The group's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$100 billion and are listed in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.[9]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features over 230 ETF strategies and over $45 billion in assets under management.[10] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than US$565 billion in assets under management worldwide.[11]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

