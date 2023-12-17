Mirae Asset Celebrates 20-year Anniversary in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") is today celebrating the 20th anniversary of its establishment in Hong Kong. Since its incorporation on December 17, 2003, the Company has been committed to serving its clients with a comprehensive range of innovative and intelligent investment products and services. The Company recently introduced several pioneering innovations with its range of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") in Hong Kong, including the launch of one of the first thematic ETFs in 2019, the first ETF to be structured as an open-ended fund company in 2020 and the first actively managed ETF investing in China equities in 2021. The Company also launched the first SFC-authorized ESG ETF in Hong Kong in 2020 as well as the first green bond ETF in 2022. The Company continues to benefit from the unique advantages offered by Hong Kong as a gateway to Mainland China. On November 6, 2023, the Company's Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF (2837) was included in the ETF Connect scheme for Southbound trading between Hong Kong and Mainland China.

This anniversary is a significant milestone in the history of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group" or "Mirae Asset") as Hong Kong was the first overseas office to be established by the Group and its incorporation marked the first step in Mirae Asset's global expansion plans. Acting as the main hub for the Group's cross-border funds business and sales efforts in key overseas markets in the Asia Pacific and Europe, the Company played a prominent role in expanding Mirae Asset's international presence and global client reach. As of September 30, 2023, the Group has grown to become one of the world's leading asset management organisations with assets under management of US$212 billion and 22 offices worldwide. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

Wanyoun Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, commenting on the anniversary said: "We are immensely proud to celebrate two decades of success and innovation in Hong Kong and we express our deepest gratitude to the clients, business partners and industry stakeholders that have been part of this incredible journey. Hong Kong is an unrivalled international financial centre that provides us with unique opportunities to access Mainland China's markets. We remain committed to expanding our presence in this city as we look ahead and plan for the next phase of our growth."

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group is an asset management organization with over US$212 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, ETFs, and alternatives. Operating out of 22 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 285 investment professionals. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 550 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. As of September 30, 2023, the group's ETFs had combined assets under management of US$98 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features over 245 ETF strategies and over US$47 billion in assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September 30, 2023.] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a global leader in financial services.

Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF (2837)

Global X Hang Seng Tech ETF (2837) tracks the Hang Seng TECH index which represents the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong that have high business exposure to technology themes and pass the index's screening criteria. It targets those with high business exposure to the selected themes, such as Cloud, Digital, e-commerce, FinTech, Internet and autonomous activities.

Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong): https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: https://www.globalxetfs.com.hk/

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this document alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (the "Fund") seeks to provide investment results that, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Hang Seng TECH Index (the "Index").

The Fund's investments are concentrated in companies with a technology theme. Technology companies are often characterised by relatively higher volatility in price performance. Companies in the technology sector also face intense competition, and there may also be substantial government intervention, which may have an adverse effect on profit margins. These companies are also subject to the risks of loss or impairment of intellectual property rights or licences, cyber security risks resulting in undesirable legal, financial, operational and reputational consequences.

The Fund's investments are concentrated in securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (the "SEHK") of companies that are active in technology sector may result in greater volatility in the value of the Fund than more diverse portfolios which comprise broad-based global investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the technology sector.

(the "SEHK") of companies that are active in technology sector may result in greater volatility in the value of the Fund than more diverse portfolios which comprise broad-based global investments. The value of the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax, legal or regulatory event affecting the technology sector. The Index is subject to concentration risk as a result of tracking the performance of securities incorporated in, or with majority of revenue derived from, or with a principal place of business in, the Greater China region. The Fund's NAV is therefore likely to be more volatile than a broad-based fund.

region. The Fund's NAV is therefore likely to be more volatile than a broad-based fund. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from realisation requests.

The trading price of the Fund unit (the "Unit") on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

Dividends may be paid from capital or effectively out of capital of the Fund, which may amount to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment and result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit of the Fund.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

