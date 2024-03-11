Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong-listed ETFs Eligible in New CIES Scheme

HONG KONG, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("Mirae Asset HK") is excited to announce that all of its HKEX-listed ETFs are eligible under the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme ("New CIES").

The New CIES, which was introduced by the HKSAR government on 1 March 2024, aims to attract new capital to Hong Kong and broaden its talent pool.

Mirae Asset HK's range of Global X ETFs provides investors with a diverse range of investment solutions, including income, thematic growth, sustainable investing and emerging markets access. They aim to provide investors with convenient and efficient access to growth opportunities from a wide range of sectors and regions in the global market, enabling them to build well-diversified portfolios suited to their investment goals.

Wanyoun Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset HK, said, "We welcome the introduction of the New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme and we are delighted that our products will participate in the scheme as eligible collective investment scheme. This reflects our unwavering dedication to provide our investors with best-in-class products."

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "Group") is an asset management organization with over US$235 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1000 employees, including more than 290 investment professionals [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.].

The Group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 575 ETFs that offer investors high-quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets. As of December 2023, the group's ETFs had combined assets under management of over US$ 109 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States [ Source: Mirae Asset, December 2023.].

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features 254 ETF strategies and over US$50 billion in assets under management. [ Source: Mirae Asset, December, 2023.] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 Global markets and the group's managed assets worldwide exceed US$535bn Total AUM. [ Source: Mirae Asset, September, 2023.]

Mirae Asset Global Investments Hong Kong: https://www.am.miraeasset.com.hk/

Global X ETFs Hong Kong: www.globalxetfs.com.hk

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2024 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

