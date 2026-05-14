Miroma Project Factory Supports Sullivans Cove With Launch Of New 'Navigator'

First collaborative activation marks ongoing creative partnership to support ongoing creative, design and brand activations for the globally awarded whisky distillery.

SYDNEY, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF), the Australian digital product and design agency known for building premium consumer experiences and behaviour-led brands, has been appointed as a supporting creative agency partner for Sullivans Cove Distillery, one of the world's most awarded whisky brands.

The partnership launches with Navigator, Sullivans Cove's new limited-edition single malt whisky released globally in the lead-up to World Whisky Day 2026, serving as the first activation developed collaboratively between the two brands.

The Navigator 16 Year Old Regular price$700 (AUD) An American oak marriage, made to sit naturally alongside food. Tracing a journey back to our origins, and a gastronomic vision for Australian whisky.

As part of the release, MPF worked alongside the Sullivans Cove team to support the creative direction and launch experience for Navigator, including the release concept, box design, label design and supporting activations.

Inspired by Hobart's historic waterfront and the origins of the Sullivans Cove name itself, Navigator returns to the idea of whisky as something made to be shared, designed for the table, conversation and exceptional food experiences. The release draws on themes of maritime navigation, arrival and Tasmania's deep connection to produce and place.

MPF CEO Katherine Robinson said the partnership reflects the agency's focus on supporting passionate brands that embrace true storytelling.

"Navigator is such a beautifully grounded concept because it connects provenance, ritual and experience so naturally. From the beginning, we wanted the creative to feel like a return to place something refined, navigational and deeply tied to the waterfront origins of Sullivans Cove. It was important that every touchpoint, from the box through to the activations, reinforced that story."

The creative direction centred around the idea of "charting a course home", drawing inspiration from historical navigation, harbour geography and the premium craftsmanship synonymous with Sullivans Cove's whisky-making philosophy.

The release arrives following another milestone year for Sullivans Cove Distillery, which was recently recognised among the world's best at the 2026 World Whiskies Awards.

CEO Andy Gaunt said the inspiration for the whisky traces back to the distillery's earliest vision.

"Our founder once saw abalone paired with single malt whisky while travelling through Japan, and it sparked the idea of creating a Tasmanian whisky designed to sit naturally alongside great food and conversation. Navigator brings that original vision to life."

With only 1,372 bottles released, Navigator is a strictly limited edition and is available in limited quantities world-wide via Sullivanscove.com

Tasting Notes

Bright lemon and orange lead into layers of vanilla cream, buttery shortbread and walnut, while the palate carries Sullivans Cove's signature oily texture and subtle maritime salinity. The finish is long, rich and gently spiced with notes of tropical fruit and nougat.

Perfectly suited to seafood pairings including oysters, sashimi, lobster and scallops.

Release Details

Navigator

16-Year-Old Tasmanian Single Malt Whisky

47.2% ABV

Limited to 1,372 bottles worldwide

Now available: https://sullivanscove.com/products/navigator-series-american-oak-whisky-ns0001

Available via Sullivanscove.com

About Sullivans Cove:

Sullivans Cove Distillery is the sum of many things: an unrushed approach to distilling, its geographic location - Tasmania, Australia - and above all, a dedication to realise the full potential of every cask. Founded in 1994, Sullivans Cove is Australia's most decorated whisky distillery, having won World's Best at the World Whiskies Awards in 2014, 2018 and 2019. Using local ingredients, their unhurried process does not follow timelines. The whisky comes good when the whisky comes good. The Sullivans Cove mentality does not compromise; whatever it takes to craft exceptional single cask whisky. Only a couple of hundred bottles of the world-class, award-winning whisky are released at a time, each batch having its own unique character and flavour profiles. No two batches are the same. To taste a whisky that can never be replicated, visit sullivanscove.com.

Sullivans Cove Production Process:

At Sullivans Cove, every step of production is guided by a singular obsession: to create a unique spirit capable of standing the test of time. Fermentations are among the longest in the world of whisky, yielding a rich, briny, complex wash destined for decades in cask. Distillation in a high-reflux, Charentais-style alembic still extracts fragrance and nuance, while passage through a traditional worm tub condenser ensures intimate copper contact, adding clarity and texture.

Maturation is approached with meticulous care: only large casks are used, and each is tasted repeatedly over many years, monitoring the whisky as it develops extraordinary depth and layered complexity. Once each individual cask has reached its peak of flavour, harmony and integration, the Sullivans Cove sensory team often undertakes ABV trials to determine the optimum bottling strength for each specific cask. The final drip dilution - inspired by centuries-old Cognac techniques - brings the spirit to that perfect drinking strength, slowly, while preserving its vibrancy and texture, filtering nothing out.

Every element is intentional: Sullivans Cove is a bold, resilient spirit, crafted from the start to evolve gracefully over decades and deliver a single malt of remarkable richness and careful balance.

About Miroma Project Factory (MPF)

Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is a multi-award-winning strategy, design and digital product studio delivering innovative experiences across brand, digital platforms, campaigns, systems and emerging technology. Working at the intersection of strategy, storytelling, design and engineering, MPF partners with ambitious organisations to create meaningful products, services and customer experiences that drive engagement, growth and long-term impact. MPF specialises in translating complex ideas into beautifully executed, commercially effective experiences that connect audiences to brands in more human and memorable ways. For more information, visit theprojectfactory.com.

Katrina Kutchinsky / Lindsay Bonsall

AKA Communications

[email protected] / [email protected]

Miranda Lidgerwood

Sullivans Cove Brand & Comms Manager

[email protected]

Miroma Project Factory

[email protected]

SOURCE Miroma Project Factory