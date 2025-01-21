Mitrade, Asia's Award-Winning CFD Trading Platform, Elevates Client Fund Protection with $1 Million Insurance

BANGKOK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Asia's retail trading market matures, the focus is shifting beyond regulatory compliance to a broader culture of trader protection and financial security. Mitrade, a Contract for Difference (CFD) trading platform, has introduced a million-dollar Excess of Loss Insurance Policy backed by Lloyd's of London to strengthen its trader confidence.

This coverage provides an added layer of financial protection for Mitrade's CFD trading community by safeguarding client money against the unlikely event of company insolvency. It goes beyond industry regulatory compliance requirements to raise the bar for trader care within the CFD trading space.

The announcement dovetails with Asia's surge in retail CFD trading, reflecting growing interest in digital assets as part of broader financial market activity. Rapid growth highlights increasing demand for financial instruments like CFDs, which allow traders to access markets with lower capital without directly owning the underlying assets.

"Protecting trader interests today demands a more proactive approach," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "By providing this excess of loss policy at no cost for our user community, Mitrade addresses a critical need for enhanced capital protection that goes beyond what regulations typically require. In today's complex trading environment, measures like these are essential for fostering trust and resilience in the broader financial landscape."

The CFD broker operates under global regulatory authorities, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC). The Excess of Loss Insurance, automatically provided to platform users, offers coverage of up to USD 1,000,000 in aggregate claims. It works alongside safeguards like the practice of segregated funds and mandatory professional indemnity insurance to strengthen client fund protection.

Mitrade's commitment to empowering traders' confidence and market transparency has earned recognition, including the Best Client Fund Security Global 2024 and Most Transparent Trading Platform 2024 awards.

About Mitrade

