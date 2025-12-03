Mitrade CFD Broker Caps 2025 With New Licence, Expanded Market Access and Record 16 Awards Amid a 20% Expansion in Its User Base

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitrade remains positioned as a globally recognised global CFD trading platform and broker regulated by ASIC, CySEC, CIMA, FSC and FSCA, serving traders across more than 119 countries with a user community that previously exceeded 5 million. The platform continues to enhance its offerings through accessibility, transparency and responsible trading, supported by multi-licence supervision and comprehensive trading education.

The 2025 reporting cycle shows clear expansion across several operational and market areas, including:

A new FSCA licence , strengthening Mitrade's regulatory presence in Africa.



A broadened product offering , increasing from 500 to 800 CFD instruments .



Three additional customer support languages —German, Italian and Arabic—raising CX coverage to 12 languages .



Four new platform languages —Thai, Italian, Arabic and German—expanding to 16 languages .



A 20% increase in the global user base , growing from 5 million to 6 million .



Two million new app downloads , bringing total downloads to 14.6 million .



Sixteen international awards in 2025 , lifting the cumulative total to 56 awards , the platform's highest annual recognition to date.

"These milestones highlight meaningful progress across oversight, accessibility and user engagement," Elven Jong, CEO of Mitrade AU, said. "A broader product range, support capabilities and stronger regulatory alignment continue to guide how Mitrade's growing community participates responsibly."

Mitrade maintains its positioning as a multi-asset CFD trading platform offering one-stop access to forex, indices, commodities, shares and ETFs. The broker's intuitive platform anchored in proprietary technology enables fast execution and seamless navigation across devices. Improved instrument coverage and multilingual support contribute to an inclusive environment shaped by Mitrade's mission to foster equitable participation in the global CFD sector.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform founded in Melbourne, trusted by 6M+ traders worldwide. It operates under top-tier financial regulators—Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), Cyprus' CySEC (CIF438/23), the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), South Africa's FSCA (54842), and Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791)—delivering a secure, seamless, and intuitive trading experience.

The platform provides 800+ CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Mitrade redefines trading with microsecond execution, razor-thin spreads, robust risk management, and multi-device compatibility.

Trading involves risk. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or a solicitation.

Visit https://www.mitrade.com for more information.

