Credibility Remains Core for Award-Winning Mitrade CFD Broker as Scam Vigilance Intensifies Across Asia Markets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As scam activity intensifies across Asia's retail trading sector, CFD broker Mitrade is reaffirming its focus on governance, trader protection, and regulatory transparency. The platform was recently recognised with four regional awards: Most Trusted Broker Asia 2025, Fastest Withdrawal Broker Asia 2025, Most Innovative Platform – Asia 2025, and Best Mobile CFD Trading Experience – APAC 2025.

This comes amid growing concern over online financial fraud. Indonesia's Anti-Scam Centre reported 74,000 scam cases by March 2025, with losses surpassing IDR 1.4 trillion. AP reports Thailand saw 24,500 mobile scams in June. INTERPOL and UNODC also warn of syndicates expanding across the region, targeting vulnerable digital investors.

As scam operators mimic regulated platforms, brokers face heightened scrutiny from users seeking reassurance in a high-risk environment.

"Asia's rapidly growing retail trading market is particularly exposed to fraud, especially as new traders enter the market," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "We address this through multi-layered protections—segregated client funds, third-party audits, million-dollar insolvency insurance, all regulated under five licenses."

He added: "Although we operate within regulated frameworks, we understand that trust must be earned continuously—especially in regions impacted by fraud. That's why we also invest in fraud prevention and user education, so traders can better recognise risks. Securing awards affirms this trust, but what matters is day-to-day vigilance and accountability."

Mobile trading is the dominant channel for retail investors in Asia, where smartphone usage drives participation. Mitrade's app is built with trader centricity and security—earning it the Best Mobile CFD Trading Experience – APAC 2025 award from Global Brands Magazine.

In a region where financial access is outpacing enforcement, Mitrade champions traders' interests and continuously innovates to offer a secure, world-class trading platform.

About Mitrade

Mitrade is a globally recognised, award-winning CFD trading platform licensed under the Cayman Islands' CIMA (SIB1612446), Mauritius's FSC (GB20025791), Australia's ASIC (AFSL398528), South Africa's FSCA (FSP 54842) and Cyprus's CySEC (CIF438/23). The group democratises market access, connecting 6M+ traders to 800+ OTC derivatives, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares.

The platform offers microsecond execution, tight spreads, advanced risk mitigation, and multi-device compatibility, ensuring an intuitive trading experience tailored to every trader.

