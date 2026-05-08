MIXUE Malaysia Launches Cold Chain Upgrades and Specialized Training Across West Malaysia

Real Ingredients, Fresh Flavors and Pure Taste: Upgrades Now Cover Hundreds of Stores, with 1,000+ Franchisees Trained

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in April, Mixue Malaysia is gradually rolling out cold chain-upgraded products while simultaneously carrying out a cold chain training program in West Malaysia. More than ten professional trainers from Mixue's headquarters traveled to Malaysia, providing on-site support. This initiative enables local franchisees to fully upgrade their operations from raw materials handling to in‑store execution, enhancing the beverage experiences for Malaysian consumers.

Total participation expected to exceed 1,000 MIXUE Malaysia Launches Specialized Training Across West Malaysia Training follows a centralized model, trainees who complete the program receive a qualification certificate.

"We are upgrading our fruit ingredients from room-temperature storage to a full cold chain system. All these efforts are ultimately aimed at delivering a product experience of Real Ingredients, Fresh Flavors and Pure Taste to consumers," said Teh Hwa Chun, Central Region Area Manager of Mixue Malaysia.

To meet growing demand for high-quality beverages at accessible prices, Mixue has launched its 2026 quality upgrade strategy, with Malaysia as a key market. As part of this initiative, cold chain products are being rolled out across West Malaysia, with ingredients flash-frozen at -35°C and delivered via a -18°C cold chain—ensuring freshness from source to store.

The first upgraded products are "Fresh Punched Orange" and "Taro Grape Tea". For the latter, the room‑temperature juice and jam have been replaced with frozen concentrated juice, flash‑frozen at -35°C and delivered via cold chain to lock in freshness from farm to cup.

Meanwhile, the Mixue China headquarters has dispatched a professional training team to deliver specialized cold chain training across West Malaysia following a comprehensive "instruction, hands‑on practice, assessment, and certification" model, ensuring consistent standards in product knowledge, operations, and execution across all stores.

The training program is organized into four groups of two trainers each, covering roughly 18–20 stores and 30–35 participants per session. Trainees include franchisees and store managers (two per single‑store operator) plus 1–2 core representatives per multi‑store operator, with total participation expected to exceed 1,000.

Training follows a centralized model, with early sessions in the central region are held at headquarters, while others take place at local stores. The process includes product explanation, hands‑on practice, a theoretical exam, and certification. Trainees who complete the program receive a qualification certificate, which serves as the standard for replication across their stores.

Mixue Malaysia continues to strengthen its presence in the local market through a long-term, localized, and community-oriented development strategy. As part of this, the brand remains committed to corporate social responsibility by actively participating in various educational and community-based charitable initiatives.

In the education sector, Mixue has supported charity sales and sports events organized by institutions including Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM Changlun), Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP Perlis), Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM Arau), SMK Sungai Pasir, and Perkata Special School, contributing to campus development and student-led fundraising initiatives.

Beyond schools and universities, Mixue Malaysia also collaborates closely with various welfare organizations and social institutions, including Yayasan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Yatim Kelantan (YAATIM), Asrama Anak Yatim Perkaya, Taman Sinar Harapan Jubli, Persatuan Ibu Bapa Kanak-Kanak Cacat Sarawak (PIBAKAT), The Sarawak Cheshire Home, Salvation Army Kuching, Sarawak Society for the Blind, Sarawak Society of the Deaf, and Kuching Autistic Association. The brand has also supported community initiatives organized by Masjid Pulau Kijang and Masjid Al-Hasanah.

Furthermore, during the 2025 floods in Northern Malaysia, Mixue Malaysia donated more than 4,000 cups of beverages to affected communities and frontline personnel, demonstrating its commitment to standing together with the community during challenging times.

Moving forward, Mixue Malaysia will continue to deepen its community engagement and expand social initiatives, growing hand in hand with local communities across the nation.

For more information on Mixue Malaysia, please visit http://www.mixuemalaysia.com/.

SOURCE MIXUE Group