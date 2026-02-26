Mixue Malaysia Deepens Local Roots and Grows Together with Malaysian Communities

The Company prioritizes local entrepreneurs, community building, and long-term investment to continuously create value for Malaysian society and its economy.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixue Malaysia is continuing to strengthen its presence in the local market through a long-term, community-centric strategy. By prioritizing local entrepreneurship, localized operations, and ongoing investment, Mixue Malaysia continues to grow hand-in-hand with Malaysian consumers, partners, and employees.

"Partnering with over 300 local Malaysian store owners to unlock opportunities in the freshly made beverage sector across the country, we have trained approximately 4,000 employees and fostered stable job creation by becoming an integral part of local communities, establishing ourselves as a Malaysian-built and Malaysian-supported beverage brand that genuinely belongs to the people we serve," said Teh Hwa Chun, the Area Manager Trainee of Mixue Malaysia. "In Malaysia, we are dedicated to growing the business together with local entrepreneurs, employees, and communities, with the vision to emerge as a trusted, enduring contributor to Malaysian society through consistent, responsible and sustainable development."

Empowering Local Entrepreneurs with Systematic Support

Mixue Malaysia emphasizes local operations, local empowerment, and meaningful local contribution. Its franchise model strongly favors local entrepreneurs, with 93.19% of franchisees being Malaysians. Its end-to-end support through the franchise lifecycle enables aspiring small business owners to enter the food and beverage sector with confidence, clarity and robust support. Mixue Malaysia provides structured training, expert operational guidance, standardized systems, and continuous operational support. These resources help franchise partners enhance efficiency, maintain service excellence, and drive long-term success.

Guided by its core philosophy of "high quality at accessible prices," Mixue Malaysia delivers safe, affordable and convenient freshly made beverages that meet mass-market needs and support reliable daily consumption. Product development and marketing initiatives are carefully tailored to Malaysian tastes and preferences. Campaigns resonate with local festivals and national celebrations, such as Hari Raya and National Day, fostering deeper cultural integration and relevance in everyday life.

The Company strictly adheres to Malaysia's HALAL requirements, supported by a specialized team that offers compliance expertise and certification assistance. To date, Mixue Malaysia has secured HALAL certification for 157 stores, positioning it as a leader in this critical area of consumer trust.

The brand upholds rigorous store operating standards through dedicated market supervision teams that provide regular inspections and hands-on guidance, ensuring consistency and compliance. To boost operational excellence, Mixue Malaysia deploys advanced digital tools, including POS analytics, inventory management alerts, performance dashboards, and digital training systems, delivering greater transparency, streamlined processes, and optimized efficiency while minimizing waste.

Store designs follow brand standards, and construction and renovation, logistics, and distribution are managed by established logistics partners, ensuring reliable nationwide supply and enhanced supply chain agility.

Driving Employment, Community Engagement, and Future Growth

Mixue Malaysia currently employs approximately 2,900 Malaysian citizens and has trained over 4,000 local workers. Beyond job creation, the Company invests in career development through structured training programs and clear progression pathways, empowering frontline staff to build rewarding, long-term careers. The Company also actively participates in community initiatives and social responsibility efforts aligned with local priorities, reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

Moving forward, Mixue Malaysia will continue to engage with government agencies, industry associations, and local partners to advance sustainable growth in the sector. The Company remains focused on nurturing local talent, expanding its domestic supply chain, and enhancing localized management capabilities, ensuring its continued evolution as a freshly made beverage brand in the country.

For more information on Mixue Malaysia, please visit http://www.mixuemalaysia.com/.

SOURCE MIXUE Group