MMA Announces 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards Winners, Celebrating Marketing Excellence Across Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 SMARTIES™ APAC Awards, honoring the most effective, creative and culturally insightful marketing and technology work across the Asia-Pacific region. This year's winners span multiple markets, industries and disciplines collectively illustrating how the region's marketing ecosystem is evolving with purpose, innovation and business impact.

SMARTIES™ APAC 2025 Winners Announced!

"From data-driven breakthroughs to creative renaissance, from digital sophistication to marketing innovations, this year's winners represent the full spectrum of what makes Asia Pacific the world's most dynamic marketing region," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO, APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA). "What unites these diverse markets is a shared commitment to marketing that matters: work that honors local culture while embracing global standards, that leverages cutting-edge technology without losing human connection, and that delivers business growth through genuine consumer understanding. Spanning industries from bold local disruptors to global brands, these campaigns prove that the future of marketing excellence is being written across Asia Pacific."

2025 SMARTIES™ APAC – Industry Leader Awards

Best in Show was presented to "Oral Health Movement."

Grab earned dual recognition as both Brand of the Year and Publisher of the Year. Unilever was recognized as Advertiser of the Year.

The Juror's Choice Award went to "Moisture Coat: Cetaphil Cross-Digital Breakthrough."

WPP was recognized as Holding Agency Company of the Year, while Mindshare earned Agency Network of the Year.

Wavemaker India won Media Agency of the Year, Dentsu Creative Vietnam secured Creative Agency of the Year, AnyMind Group was named Specialist Agency of the Year, and Ethinos Digital took home Independent Agency of the Year, while Performics Taiwan claimed Digital Agency of the Year.

OREO earned recognition as Most Resilient Brand of the Year.

Amazon was recognized as Enabling Technology Company of the Year.

Across a wide range of categories and markets, this year's SMARTIES™ APAC edition recognized 107 winning entries spanning 25 Gold, 36 Silver, 32 Bronze and 14 Industry Awards representing work from regional network and global holding companies delivering end-to-end solutions.

The winning campaigns showcased:

Local campaigns rooted in singular markets alongside regional rollouts across multiple countries

Global brands adapting to distinct Asia Pacific dynamics with cultural precision

Agencies, brands and technology firms leveraging culture-driven insights and multi-market strategies to generate measurable business growth

In a region as diverse as Asia Pacific, marketing strategies must recognize local languages, cultural nuances, digital behaviors, regulatory environments, and ecosystem partners. This year's winners demonstrated that technology platforms enable relevance and personalization at scale; creative agencies embed cultural intelligence into every execution; brands build sustainable engagement ecosystems; media agencies and publishers activate immersive cross-market experiences; and holding companies drive regional capabilities while aligning global ambition with local imperatives.

For the complete list of winners and more information about the 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards APAC, please visit here.

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Coala, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

