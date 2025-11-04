SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 Announces Winners: Recognising Marketing Excellence and Innovation

BANGKOK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 Awards honored 58 exceptional winners, comprising 15 Gold, 16 Silver, 13 Bronze awards, and 14 prestigious industry awards.

Thailand's 2025 entries showcased remarkable depth across diverse sectors, reinforcing the nation's position as a leader in strategic marketing and creative innovation.

SMARTIES™ Thailand 2025 Winners Announced

Best in Show was presented to "Rajadamnern Immersive Muay Thai Experience." Oreo was celebrated as Brand of the Year, and both Nestlé and Mondelēz International shared Advertiser of the Year. The Juror's Choice Award went to "Squid Game2 BKK River Cruise."

Publicis Groupe was recognized as Holding Agency Company of the Year. Wavemaker Thailand winning Media Agency of the Year, Leo Thailand secured Creative Agency of the Year,BuzzPurr was named Specialist Agency of the Year, and JONGLUCKDEE took home Independent Agency of the Year while Brilliant & Million, Thailand claimed Digital Agency of the Year.

Grab earned dual recognition as Publisher of the Year and Most Resilient Brand of the Year. YMT Ads was honored as Enabling Technology Company of the Year,

"Thailand's 2025 SMARTIES™ winners showcase what makes this market truly special: the ability to innovate while staying true to the warmth and authenticity that defines Thai culture," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO, APAC and Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA). "These campaigns demonstrate exceptional creativity, strategic depth, and genuine understanding of Thai consumers."

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Cola, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact. With programs spanning local, regional, and global markets, SMARTIES has become the industry's most respected benchmark for marketing that drives real growth.

SOURCE Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)