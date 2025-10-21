MMA Global Launches Bold New Era as the Marketing + Media Alliance, Advancing Marketers' Ability to Create Value

MMA's next chapter outlines what it means to lead proven marketing transformation, powered by groundbreaking, award-winning, CMO-validated models, frameworks, and knowledge

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Global, Inc., the global non-profit industry body, today ushered in a new era as the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA), crystallizing its evolution into a foremost global community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders. The repositioning signals the organization's foundational commitment to advancing marketers' ability to create value by uniting CMOs worldwide to shape the future of marketing, brands, and business. MMA is the only association that encompasses all parts of the marketing ecosystem at the governance level – including brand marketers, media, adtech, martech, agencies, and consultants – all working together, in support of CMOs.

"MMA is for CMOs, directed by CMOs, but supported by the whole marketing industry," said Rohit Dadwal , MMA Global. "We are committed to adding new knowledge to address CMOs' and marketing's greatest unanswered questions and unlock its biggest opportunities. Our members aren't just talking about change — they're driving it. This new positioning makes it clear that we are an alliance for leaders who push marketing to deliver proven, enterprise-level impact. We believe that if a marketer were to implement all that MMA's Think Tanks and Labs have discovered, their company could raise its market valuation. We're proving that marketing can and does matter!"

New Mission and Purpose

With the mission to advance marketers' ability to create value, the non-profit Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) develops revolutionary and award-winning models, frameworks, thought-leadership, and initiatives — many spanning several years and millions of dollars — to help CMOs confidently tackle their biggest challenges. All MMA Labs experiments and explorations provide proprietary and powerful insights and models.

Dadwal said, "This rebranding is simply catching up to who MMA has already become." Founded in 2003 as the Mobile Marketing Association, the organization expanded its mission to broader marketing transformation in 2018 and formally changed its legal name to MMA Global, Inc. in 2022. Today's announcement cements that evolution. The repositioning includes a new purpose & mission, a complete brand message house, a naming hierarchy, a new logo, and brand guidelines.

With more than 825 corporate members worldwide, representing hundreds of thousands of marketers, and $10's of billions in marketing spend, MMA's alliance is powered by action-oriented leaders who collaborate to take on the toughest challenges on the CMO agenda. For a list of MMA Global Board members, see below.

Invested Millions to Improve Marketing's Impact

Over the past several years, MMA has invested millions of dollars that have redefined marketing science and knowledge, operating across four global think tanks — Measurement & Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT), and Data & Customer Experience (DATT):

Created the first-ever research method to measure the long-term sales contribution of brand marketing — revealing a 7x incremental lift versus short-term campaign sales. (This alone was 5+ years and $3.5 million.)

versus short-term campaign sales. (This alone was 5+ years and $3.5 million.) Developed a breakthrough 'growth framework' that appears to double campaign impact, outperforming every other known segmentation model measured.

Conducted over two dozen AI-driven ad personalization experiments, yielding an average performance lift of +160% — with an upper achievement of + 272% in machine learning optimization.

— with an upper achievement of + in machine learning optimization. Built the first organizational team measurement model that identifies which internal changes drive sales growth — and which changes reduce sales.

Designed a financial formula for CMOs that directly connects marketing activity to enterprise value (now in final validation).

Disproved long-held myths through neuroscience research that time has zero relationship to advertising effectiveness (an otherwise commonly held belief).

(an otherwise commonly held belief). And more

MMA runs more than 62 conferences worldwide annually in 16+ countries. Its flagship CMO & CEO Summit, now in its 15th year, achieved an 86% Net Promoter Score and drew more than 110 CMOs.

In this new chapter, MMA is issuing a bold call to action to the industry:

A Final Call to Action

"If you have ideas or are doing work that can revolutionize how marketers create value, bring it to MMA," said Dadwal. "We'll test it, refine it, and make it real through our Think Tanks and Labs. This is your invitation to shape the next generation of marketing impact. This alliance is where breakthroughs begin.

To learn more and join the Marketing + Media Alliance, visit https://mmaglobal.com/

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Operating currently across four global think tanks -- Marketing Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT), Data & CX (DATT), and more to come; MMA tackles marketing's most challenging unanswered questions and translates findings into applied practices that are guaranteed to increase enterprise value. Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Coala, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

MMA APAC Board of Directors:

Regional Executive Committee

China: Bessie Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, JLL

India: Amit Jain, MMA India Board Chair; Chairman, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

Vietnam: Venus Teoh Kim Wei, Executive Vice President Marketing & MMA Co-Chairs, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam

Indonesia: Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo, Vice President Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GoTo

Chair Emeritus: Ashutosh Srivastava, Founder and Chairman, Veros Ventures Pte Ltd

MMA: Rohit Dadwal, CEO, Marketing + Media Alliance APAC | Global Head of SMARTIES WW and BOD Asia Pacific, MMA APAC

Board of Directors

Rishi Bedi, Managing Director, APAC, Ogury

SOURCE MMA APAC