SMARTIES™ APAC 2025 FINALISTS ANNOUNCED - SHOWCASING PEAK MARKETING EFFECTIVENESS ACROSS ASIA PACIFIC

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) officially announces the SMARTIES™ APAC 2025 Finalists, spotlighting the elite campaigns that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and verifiable business impact throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Setting the Gold Standard for Business Impact

Selected from a record volume of sophisticated submissions, this year's finalists represent the vanguard of marketing excellence. The nominated work underscores a clear shift: today's most effective campaigns seamlessly integrate pioneering creativity with data-led precision to deliver tangible, outstanding commercial results. Securing a finalist position signifies not just creative distinction, but proven success in areas like market share growth, customer lifetime value, and optimized ROI.

Specific categories have seen groundbreaking approaches, particularly in the application of advanced technology. Entries utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning have moved beyond pilot programs to establish scalable, business-critical solutions. Furthermore, campaigns focused on Purpose-Driven Strategy and transformative Customer Experience (CX) initiatives highlight the industry's commitment to authenticity and end-to-end consumer engagement.

Each campaign achieving finalist status has navigated a rigorous, two-stage evaluation designed to ensure the highest degree of impartiality and credibility. The process began with detailed scoring by a diverse screening council of senior regional marketers, culminating in final review by an esteemed panel of top-tier industry leaders, including CEOs, CMOs, and leading innovators. The focus remains emphatically on the quality and quantifiable nature of the results achieved.

View the complete list of Finalists.

"This exceptional group of finalists reflects the extraordinary breadth, cultural depth, and creative ingenuity defining the Asia Pacific marketing landscape," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO of MMA APAC and Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide. "Their success goes beyond technological innovation — it's about imaginative thinking, bold creativity, and a deep respect for the region's diverse cultural fabric. They showcase not just technological innovation, but creative ingenuity and cultural intelligence — proving that marketing excellence lies in ideas that inspire and deliver real business impact. Spanning industries and markets, from bold local disruptors to global brands, these campaigns exemplify how brave agencies are redefining the impact of marketing and setting a new benchmark for marketing success across Asia Pacific."

SMARTIES™ winners receive industry recognition on a global scale. Winning campaigns will be added to WARC 100's ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for media, as well as RECMA's global scoring of media agencies. Additionally, they will be featured in the MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index, which showcases the best in marketing from around the world.

The ultimate winners will be announced and celebrated at the prestigious SMARTIES™ APAC 2025 Gala Night on Friday, November 14, 2025. This flagship industry event will be hosted at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, drawing executives from across the region to honor excellence and foster critical networking.

Reserve your attendance at the Gala Night.

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Operating currently across four global think tanks -- Marketing Attribution (MATT), Marketing Org Strategy (MOSTT), AI Leadership (ALTT), Data & CX (DATT), and more to come; MMA tackles marketing's most challenging unanswered questions and translates findings into applied practices that are guaranteed to increase enterprise value. Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/.

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Coala, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

SOURCE MMA APAC