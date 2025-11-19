MMA Recognizes 2025 SMARTIES™ Philippines Winners, Honoring Marketing Excellence Rooted in Filipino Creativity

MANILA, Philippines, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) today announced the winners of the 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards Philippines, honoring the country's most outstanding marketing campaigns and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic innovation, and measurable business impact.

The awards recognized 71 winning entries spanning 13 Gold, 24 Silver, 21 Bronze, and 13 Industry awards, celebrating the Philippine marketing community's ability to blend emotional storytelling with data-driven performance.

"Filipino marketers are redefining what's possible when creativity meets commercial impact," said Rohit Dadwal, CEO, APAC & Global Head of SMARTIES™ Worldwide, Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA). "These winning campaigns prove that the most powerful marketing doesn't choose between art and science; it harmonizes both. What we're seeing from the Philippines is a new blueprint for success that balances emotional resonance with business impacts."

Philippines SMARTIES™ 2025 Winners:

The Best in Show was presented to "Beat the Invisible Game" .

Unilever was recognized as Advertiser of the Year. McDonald's celebrated as Brand of the Year , and The Juror's Choice Award went to "Flight Patterns: Weaving Heritage into Travel".

Publicis Groupe was recognized as Holding Agency Company of the Year. OMD won Media Agency of the Year, Ogilvy secured Creative Agency of the Year, Near Creative named Specialist Agency of the Year , and GIGIL took home Independent Agency of the Year , while Intersections Communications, Inc. claimed Digital Agency of the Year . Globe Telecom earned recognition as Most Resilient Brand of the Year , and Grab was honored as Publisher of the Year. Silverpush was recognized as Enabling Technology Company of the Year.

For the complete list of winners and more information about the 2025 SMARTIES™ Awards Philippines, please visit HERE.

About the Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the global, non-profit community of Chief Marketing Officers and senior marketing leaders advancing marketers' ability to create value. Led by CMOs and supported by the entire ecosystem at the governance level — including brands, media, agencies, consultancies, AdTech, and MarTech — MMA develops evidence-based models, frameworks, and tools validated through multi-year, multi-million-dollar Think Tanks and Labs.

Headquartered in New York City, with operations in 16 countries across APAC, Europe, MEA, LATAM, and North America, MMA has more than 825 corporate members who gather at 62+ MMA conferences worldwide, and flagship gatherings in the APAC, including MMA Innovate, CEO&CMO Summit, MMA Executive Dialogues, SMARTIES Unplugged, MMA IMPACT and MMA SMARTIES. Learn more at https://mmaglobal.com/

The Marketing + Media includes the world's most influential marketers and partners, including Unilever, P&G, Grab, McDonalds, Coca Coala, Google, TikTok, Facebook, Diageo, Mondelez, Heineken, Pepsi, Perfetti, Affle, Emtek Group Indonesia, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia, Mayora, Godrej, Reliance – and many more.

About SMARTIES™

SMARTIES™ is the prestigious marketing awards program hosted by MMA Global, recognizing excellence in marketing effectiveness and innovation. The SMARTIES Awards celebrate campaigns that push creative boundaries while delivering measurable business impact.

SOURCE Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)