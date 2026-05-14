Modern Dairy Named "Most Honored Company" by Extel for the First Time

HONG KONG, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 14, the authoritative financial magazine Extel (formerly Institutional Investor magazine) officially released the results of the "2026 Asia (ex-Japan/ANZ) Executive Team - SMID" rankings. In the Consumer Staples sector, Modern Dairy (1117.HK) was awarded the title of "Most Honored Company" for the first time, owing to its outstanding comprehensive management effectiveness and exceptional performance in capital market communications. The Company also swept Best Company Board, Best IR Program, Best ESG, Best CEO (Mr. Sun Yugang), Best CFO (Mr. Zhu Xiaohui), and Best IR Professional (Ms. Lo Pik Fai, Ruby), securing a total of seven prestigious honors.

Awards Executive Ranking Corporate Awards Most Honored Company Best Company Board Combined, sell side 2nd Best IR Program Combined, sell side 2nd Best ESG Combined, sell side 2nd Individual Awards Best CEO Mr. Sun Yugang Combined, sell side 2nd Best CFO Mr. Zhu Xiaohui Combined, sell side 2nd, buy side 3rd Best IR Professional Ms. Lo Pik Fai, Ruby Combined, sell side 2nd, buy side 3rd

As one of the most highly regarded authoritative selections in the global capital markets, the Extel survey has, through years of accumulation, become an international benchmark for measuring the quality of corporate governance and investor relations of listed companies. The survey focuses on dimensions such as board effectiveness, investor relations, ESG practices, and management leadership, conducting a systematic assessment of the comprehensive strength of enterprises through independent voting by top global investment institutions and brokerage analysts. A total of 5,581 investors, portfolio managers and analysts from 1,249 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 2,520 companies and 2,728 individuals across 23 sectors.

According to Extel's evaluation criteria, to earn the designation of Most Honored Company a company must achieve a weighted score of 15 or more points across the six categories in the combined, buy-side and sell-side rankings. Modern Dairy successfully met this standard with its excellent performance, entering this prestigious rank for the first time, which further validates the Company's comprehensive strength across various core evaluation metrics in capital market communications. On the investor communication front, Modern Dairy's Investor Relations team has continuously optimized communication mechanisms. Through diversified channels such as earnings announcements, reverse roadshows, investor visits, and investment forums, the team has actively built a dialogue platform with the capital markets, promptly addressed investor concerns, and consistently enhanced the quality and transparency of information disclosure. Meanwhile, the team proactively gathers market feedback to drive continuous improvements at the operational and management levels, fostering positive interactions in areas such as cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, and digital transformation, thereby effectively reinforcing investors' recognition of the Company's long-term value. Currently, the Company has received positive ratings coverage from nearly 20 brokerages, fully reflecting the market's confidence in its future development.

While consolidating the core competitiveness of its main business, Modern Dairy firmly promotes the deep integration of ESG concepts with corporate operations, maintaining a leading position in authoritative ESG evaluation systems both domestically and internationally. As of March 2026, its MSCI ESG rating was maintained at A, ranking first in China's animal husbandry industry; in September 2025, its S&P Global CSA score jumped to 71, ranking in the top 7% of the industry; in August of the same year, its Wind ESG rating was upgraded from A to AA, ranking second among 231 food companies. These continuously optimized rating performances serve as strong testaments to the Company's in-depth implementation of its "FRESH" sustainable development strategy, comprehensively solidifying its benchmark status in green and low-carbon animal husbandry.

Modern Dairy extends its sincere gratitude to all capital market professionals and authoritative institutions that participated in the voting. This recognition is not only an affirmation of our past efforts but also a spur for our journey ahead. Looking forward, the Company will continue to anchor its vision of "To be a global leader in the dairy farming industry," consistently striving for excellence in optimizing governance, deepening ESG practices, and strengthening investor communications, thereby creating long-term value with a more transparent, efficient, and responsible development posture.

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SOURCE China Modern Dairy