MoneySmart Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Consumers Through Smarter Financial Choices

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneySmart Group, Southeast Asia's leading personal finance group, is proud to celebrate 15 years of empowering individuals and families to make smarter financial decisions through its flagship brand, MoneySmart. Since its founding in 2009, MoneySmart has evolved from a simple loan comparison site into a trusted and comprehensive financial marketplace and content hub, helping millions of users navigate complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

Originally launched in Singapore (moneysmart.sg), and later expanding into Hong Kong SAR in 2017 (moneysmart.hk), the MoneySmart brand has been central to MoneySmart Group's evolution, laying the foundation for the broader group business. Since then, over the last two years, MoneySmart has attracted over 60 million visits to its platform and facilitated more than 750,000 transactions, spanning a diverse range of financial products such as credit cards, loans and insurance.

Building on years of consumer insights gained through MoneySmart, the Group expanded into the insurance space in 2022 with the launch of Bubblegum, a digital-first insurtech brand. Bubblegum reflects the Group's ongoing mission to provide not only expert advice and comparison tools, but also to push the boundaries to create financial products designed with the needs and preferences of today's consumers. As part of the Group's broader achievements, the launch of Bubblegum highlights MoneySmart Group's continued commitment to shaping the future of personal finance across Singapore and Hong Kong SAR.

15 Years of Growth and Innovation

Vinod Nair, Founder and CEO, MoneySmart Group said, "Reaching our 15th anniversary is a significant milestone that speaks to the trust our customers, partners, employees and investors have placed in us. It's a reminder of how far we have come from our early days. We started in 2009 with a dream to simplify the confusing world of personal finance and empower people to take charge of their financial futures as the first financial aggregator in the region. We've made great strides in bringing that to life but there's so much more ahead."

"Our approach has always been to stay focused on creating real value and driving long-term impact and growth. As we look to the future, we're more determined than ever to push the boundaries of how financial products, knowledge and advice converge to guide consumers confidently," said Nair.

Key Milestones Over the Past 15 Years

Expansion and Reach:

Grown from a small startup to a regional leader with a team size of over 140 across Singapore , Hong Kong SAR and remotely. This growth has been instrumental in supporting the Group's ambitions to scale operations efficiently and effectively, and serve customers better.

across , and remotely. This growth has been instrumental in supporting the Group's ambitions to scale operations efficiently and effectively, and serve customers better. Achieved a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34% in revenue from 2018 to 2023, demonstrating steady, long-term growth across the Group's portfolio of brands.

in revenue from 2018 to 2023, demonstrating steady, long-term growth across the Group's portfolio of brands. Attracted over 60 million visits to the MoneySmart platform in the last two years alone, establishing its position as one of the region's most trusted personal finance platforms.

to the platform in the last two years alone, establishing its position as one of the region's most trusted personal finance platforms. Facilitated more than 750,000 transactions across credit cards, loans, insurance and investment products on MoneySmart Singapore and Hong Kong in the past two years. This milestone reflects the Group's ability to provide high-value customer engagement across the financial ecosystem.

across credit cards, loans, insurance and investment products on in the past two years. This milestone reflects the Group's ability to provide high-value customer engagement across the financial ecosystem. Launched Bubblegum in 2022 which now covers travel, car and personal accident insurance. Bubblegum leverages MoneySmart's extensive experience in understanding what consumers want and need to deliver desirable and value driven products and digital experience.

Customer Impact:

Launched SmartRewards on MoneySmart in 2023, providing members with flexibility and choice in how they are rewarded. The programme, which now features over 70 partner merchants , has processed more than 100 million points to date, offering members access to an ever-growing range of rewards from leading brands like Apple, Sony and Amazon. By putting the power of choice in the hands of customers, we've created a rewarding experience that aligns with their personal goals and preferences.

on in 2023, providing members with flexibility and choice in how they are rewarded. The programme, which now features over , has processed more than 100 million points to date, offering members access to an ever-growing range of rewards from leading brands like Apple, Sony and Amazon. By putting the power of choice in the hands of customers, we've created a rewarding experience that aligns with their personal goals and preferences. Rolled out personalised recommendations in 2023, helping over 70,000 MoneySmart users across Singapore and Hong Kong SAR to date find the right credit cards, insurance and loan products tailored to their specific needs. By tailoring suggestions to individual needs, lifestyles and financial goals, we've made it easier for customers to discover relevant products and make confident and informed decisions.

across and to date find the right credit cards, insurance and loan products tailored to their specific needs. By tailoring suggestions to individual needs, lifestyles and financial goals, we've made it easier for customers to discover relevant products and make confident and informed decisions. Published more than 5,000 articles across our moneysmart.sg and moneysmart.hk content platforms, building one of the most comprehensive financial knowledge hubs in the region. From budgeting tips to in-depth financial product comparisons, we've guided millions of consumers through complex financial decisions, helping them gain clarity and control over their financial futures.

and content platforms, building one of the most comprehensive financial knowledge hubs in the region. From budgeting tips to in-depth financial product comparisons, we've guided millions of consumers through complex financial decisions, helping them gain clarity and control over their financial futures. Achieved a Google Review rating of 4.4 in Singapore and 4.3 in Hong Kong SAR for MoneySmart, and a Trustpilot rating of 4.4 and Google Review rating of 4.3 for Bubblegum in 2024. These ratings reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering high levels of customer satisfaction across both markets and brands.

Partnerships and Collaborations:

Built strong relationships with over 120 financial institutions across banking, insurance and investment sectors. These partnerships enable the MoneySmart marketplace to feature a comprehensive range of products, solidifying the Group's position as a trusted intermediary in the personal finance ecosystem.

across banking, insurance and investment sectors. These partnerships enable the marketplace to feature a comprehensive range of products, solidifying the Group's position as a trusted intermediary in the personal finance ecosystem. Played a pivotal role in driving customer acquisition for financial institutions by providing them with a platform to connect with consumers searching for personal finance products.

Positioning for the Future

Raymond Ong, Chief Financial Officer, MoneySmart Group added, "Our financial discipline and focus on operational excellence have been the backbone of our success over the years, allowing us to adapt and thrive in a competitive market. By managing resources wisely and staying committed to efficiency, we've created sustainable value for our stakeholders. As we continue to grow, we're excited to explore new opportunities that will strengthen our position and continue empowering consumers with confidence and clarity to achieve their financial goals."

About MoneySmart Group

MoneySmart Group is a leading personal finance group in Southeast Asia, encompassing two dynamic brands: MoneySmart and Bubblegum. Bringing together these brands to offer a comprehensive range of financial products, knowledge and advice, MoneySmart Group is dedicated to empowering consumers with clarity, confidence and control over their financial future.

MoneySmart serves as a financial marketplace and content platform for consumers to make informed decisions across a variety of banking, insurance and investment products. We do the hard work of compiling the information and sharing advice to make it easy for you to understand, compare and choose the best personal finance products for you. Our SmartRewards programme also enables customers to earn points on transactions that can be redeemed for rewards.

Under our Bubblegum brand, we create desirable insurance products and experiences, aiming to become the leading digital insurtech brand of the future.

For more information, please visit www.moneysmart.com .

