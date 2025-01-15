MoneySmart Study: Social Media Drives Financial Decisions Across Singapore and Hong Kong SAR

A new study by MoneySmart finds that over half (52%) of adults living in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore now turn to social media as their primary source of financial advice, with YouTube emerging as the most popular platform.

and now turn to social media as their primary source of financial advice, with YouTube emerging as the most popular platform. The study explored the growing role of social media in shaping financial decisions, with a focus on how it influences decisions around investing, saving, and spending.

Nearly three in five (63%) now seek investment advice from social media, showing the platform's growing role in guiding investment decisions.

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released study by leading personal finance portal MoneySmart reveals that social media has become a dominant source of financial information, influencing key decisions around investments, savings and spending habits.

The study, which interviewed 2,000 adults in Hong Kong SAR and Singapore, found that more than half (52%) now rely on social media as their main source of financial advice, trumping the likes of family and friends, financial advisors, and personal finance books. Platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook emerged as the most popular for accessing financial insights.

Nearly half (43%) of those surveyed believe social media has improved their financial knowledge, with 19% using it daily to seek financial tips and advice. According to the study, Millennials are the generation most frequently turning to social media for financial advice, with 53% seeking information at least weekly.

The most popular topics across all age groups include investing (59%), saving (57%) and budgeting (34%).

Social media is shaping our financial behaviour and investments

In today's digital age, financial information is more accessible than ever, with social media empowering individuals to take a more proactive approach to managing their finances. Nearly a quarter (23%) have changed their spending habits due to social media, with 30% starting a budget, 16% initiating an emergency fund and 11% increasing their retirement savings contributions.

Interestingly, regional preferences emerged, highlighting unique usage patterns in Singapore and Hong Kong SAR. YouTube stands out as the most popular platform for financial advice in both markets, reflecting the possible appeal for video-based learning. However, platform preferences diverge beyond YouTube, with TikTok gaining popularity in Singapore as a hub for short-form financial content, while Whatsapp and LIHKG forums resonate more with Hong Kongers for community-driven discussions.

This diversity in platform usage underscores the importance of adopting tailored strategies to engage and educate consumers effectively across different markets.

Beyond habit shifts, social media is also encouraging Singaporean and Hong Kong SAR adults to make substantial financial decisions. Nearly a quarter (24%) have opened a savings account, while 18% have applied for a financial product such as a credit card or loan due to social media advice.

Investments, in particular, were heavily influenced by social media, with 37% of respondents making investments based on advice seen online, with popular choices including US stocks (45%), bonds (24%), etc. This illustrates how recommendations on social media are actively shaping financial behaviour and underscores the importance of ensuring that consumers are equipped with the skills needed to assess the credibility of financial advice online.

The financial risks of social media

While social media provides broader access to financial information, the study reveals significant risks tied to unverified advice.

Alarmingly, almost 1 in 5 (18%) respondents lost money on investments influenced by online advice, and a further 14% fell victim to financial scams after following social media recommendations. Among those who followed social media advice, 9% reported substantial financial losses. These findings underscore the serious consequences of following poor or even malicious financial advice on social media, with many suffering direct financial losses that could have a lasting impact on their overall financial security.

Adding to these concerns, 70% of respondents encounter financial advice passively through their social media feeds, suggesting that they may be influenced by financial content even when they're not actively seeking it.

Additionally, a number (12%) of respondents reported feeling more confused or overwhelmed by the sheer volume of financial information on social media, highlighting the need for better guidance. These findings emphasise the real dangers of unverified advice and the critical importance of seeking reliable financial guidance from trusted sources.

Abel Lee, General Manager at MoneySmart Singapore and Hong Kong commented, "Our study reveals a significant shift in how consumers approach financial advice, with social media now taking the lead over traditional sources. While it's encouraging to see more individuals engaging with their finances, it's crucial to ensure the credibility and accuracy of the information they rely on. At MoneySmart, we go beyond just connecting consumers to personal finance products through our marketplace. With resources like our blog and licensed insurance specialists, we are committed to providing well-researched advice and practical guidance to help people make sound financial decisions — whether it's investing, saving, budgeting, choosing the right credit card or loan, or selecting an insurance plan."

"While social media has made financial advice more accessible, it also comes with risks from unverified sources. In a landscape where unverified advice is prevalent, our focus is to empower individuals with the tools, trusted guidance, and personalised recommendations they need to make informed decisions that lead to positive outcomes," said Lee.

How to spot poor financial advice and make smarter investment decisions

As financial hubs, Hong Kong SAR and Singapore face shared challenges and opportunities when navigating financial advice on social media. Insights from industry experts in both markets, including Ethel Yow, APAC & ME Social Media and Content Manager at IG Markets and Joe Yu, Chief Marketing Officer at Futu Securities, provide actionable tips to help consumers make informed decisions while avoiding common pitfalls.

Be cautious of bold claims

Ethel and Joe advise being wary of financial advice that promises guaranteed returns or "risk-free" investments, often framed as clickbait such as "100% win rate strategy" or "How to become a profitable trader." Sensational headlines are designed to attract attention, but credible sources will offer balanced insights about both potential returns and risks. Verify the information

Social media is largely unregulated, meaning anyone can post financial content regardless of expertise. Ethel recommends cross-checking advice with reputable financial news outlets, official company reports, and licensed financial advisers, while Joe suggests a three-pronged approach: verify the source, consult multiple sources and assess the information's timeliness. Seeking professional advice and carefully evaluating risks are essential steps before making significant financial decisions. Understand the risks

Social media offers real-time market sentiment and a variety of investment ideas, which can broaden perspectives. However, Joe warns that emotional triggers like FOMO (fear of missing out) can lead to impulsive decisions that often do not align with sound financial planning. Balance short-term excitement with long-term goals

To avoid focusing solely on short-term returns, limit speculative investments to a small portion of your portfolio while balancing them with more stable assets like index funds or bonds. Both experts recommend setting clear financial goals, creating a budget, diversifying investments and regularly reviewing your portfolio to maintain long-term financial stability. Do your own research and use trusted platforms

Independent research is critical to understanding the risks, potential returns, and suitability of an investment. Joe emphasises the importance of choosing regulated brokerages, such as those licensed by the SFC in Hong Kong , for secure and transparent transactions. Trusted platforms offer reliable tools and resources that support informed investment decisions. Stay alert to scams and avoid herd mentality

Both Ethel and Joe highlight the risks of scams impersonating legitimate entities, such as investment platforms or financial influencers. Always verify the authenticity of information and social media links before acting. Avoid blindly following trends without assessing risks, as impulsive decisions can lead to significant losses.

For more advice on making informed financial decisions, including investing , and to explore the full findings of the study, please visit:

Hong Kong SAR (EN):

https://www.moneysmart.hk/en/online-brokerage/social-medias-influence-on-financial-decisions-ms

Hong Kong SAR (ZH):

https://www.moneysmart.hk/zh-hk/online-brokerage/social-medias-influence-on-financial-decisions-ms

Singapore:

https://www.moneysmart.sg/online-brokerage/social-medias-influence-on-financial-decisions-ms

-ENDS-

For all media enquiries, please contact:

Jasmine Hong

Communications Manager, MoneySmart Group

[email protected]

Survey Methodology

Research conducted on behalf of MoneySmart by Savanta among 2,000 Singaporean and Hong Kong SAR adults (aged 18+). The survey was carried out online between 2 – 7 October 2024.

About MoneySmart Group

MoneySmart Group is a leading personal finance group in Southeast Asia, encompassing two dynamic brands: MoneySmart and Bubblegum. Bringing together these brands to offer a comprehensive range of financial products, knowledge and advice, MoneySmart Group is dedicated to empowering consumers with clarity, confidence and control over their financial future.

MoneySmart serves as a financial marketplace and content platform for consumers to make informed decisions across a variety of banking, insurance and investment products. We do the hard work of compiling the information and sharing advice to make it easy for you to understand, compare and choose the best personal finance products for you. Our SmartRewards programme also enables customers to earn points on transactions that can be redeemed for rewards.

Under our Bubblegum brand, we create desirable insurance products and experiences, aiming to become the leading digital insurtech brand of the future.

For more information, please visit www.moneysmart.com .

SOURCE MoneySmart