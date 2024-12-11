Monotype at DesignInspire: Committed to Leading International and Local Brands and Typeface Innovation

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monotype, a global leader in type design and technology, participated in InnoTalks titled "Type Trends: Past, Present, Future" at DesignInspire, a creative design expo organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

During the event, Chen Yujie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for the Asia-Pacific region, along with Executive Creative Director Phil Garnham, delivered a talk in the InnoTalks session. They emphasized Monotype's role as an industry thought leader and shared insights on how typefaces continually influence the world.

DesignInspire took place from December 5 to 7, themed "Imagining Life, Creating the Future," providing a platform for both renowned and emerging designers, artists, and innovators in Hong Kong to showcase their creativity. The event highlighted the city's significant role as a hub for design in Asia, driving the development of the global creative industry.

In his opening speech, Yujie Chen emphasized that typefaces are the foundation of strong brands and user experiences. Phil Garnham shared insights on type trends and experiences in brand design. Chen stated, "Type is ubiquitous and universal. It surrounds us—from street signs to product designs in stores, to the news and entertainment content we read and watch daily. Type not only helps convey information but also creates emotion, shapes perception, and builds trust."

Phil Garnham's talk was titled "Type Trends: Past, Present, Future." With over 20 years of experience collaborating with creative agencies and businesses, Garnham works with brands daily to reimagine their future through type design. "Every typeface should have a reason for its existence," he noted, showcasing projects with brands like Coca-Cola, Colgate, ING Group, and Iberia Airlines, as well as the interesting and colorful custom typeface for Baileys. Garnham highlighted Monotype's 140-year history of type innovation and the crucial role type plays in conveying information and emotion.

He pointed out, "Good type design is a form of commercial art." Garnham encouraged everyone to reflect on whether the typefaces they use reflect their identity, engage effectively with their audience, and meet their expectations. "Choosing the right typeface is key to effective communication." He urged brands to select typefaces that align with their values and meet customer expectations. Finally, he revealed that Monotype will launch a type trend report in 2025, aimed at sparking deeper dialogue about the relationship between type and culture, and exploring how market decision-makers can proactively shape the future of brands.

"Monotype is committed to continuing collaboration with Hong Kong's creative and business communities to help brands tell their unique stories and stand out in an increasingly competitive world," Chen Yujie concluded. Monotype's participation in DesignInspire 2024 reinforces its determination to empower brands and foster collaboration within Hong Kong's vibrant creative design ecosystem. Monotype will continue to harness the power of type to help businesses tell their brand stories and drive the development of the global creative industry.

To revisit Phil Garnham's insightful talk, please visit: : https://zh.monotype-asia.com/resources/article/DesignInspire-2024

About Monotype:

Monotype Imaging Inc. brings brands to life through type and technology that consumers engage with every day. We offer a library of over 150,000 fonts from over 2,500 talented designers and foundries across the world. We work with the biggest global brands, and individual creatives, offering a wide selection of solutions that make it easier for them to do what they do best: design beautiful brand experiences. Further information is available at www.monotype.com.

