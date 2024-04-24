Moomin Wonderful Encounter - Joyous Adventure in Macau: A Whimsical Journey at Grand Lisboa Palace

Presented by SJM Resorts, S.A. ("SJM") and Iam Creative Industries Co., Ltd., the exhibition features a fuzzy peach tone as its motif, highlighting the kindness and supportive nature of the Moomins, where everyone looks out for one another. As guests roam Moominvalley, they are greeted by the familiar faces of Moomin, Snorkmaiden, Snufkin, Little My, and friends, right out of the novel. There, they can interact creatively with the playful Moomins and bring home iconic merchandise exclusive to Macau from a limited time souvenir shop. At the porte cochere of the resort is a Moomin inflatable, standing 4 metres tall, set to spark a frenzy of selfies; guests can also get a chance to have an up-close photo op with a fuzzy Moomin mascot. Finally, the adventure is completed with delightfully themed Moomin delicacies at the GLP Lobby Lounge.

Moominvalley: A Valley of Dreams and Wonders

The adventure starts from a garden in full bloom, with blossoms as merry and cheerful as the Moomins. Kids can let their imagination fly with drawings and stickers, while showcasing their work. Moomin and Snorkmaiden cuddle up in front of their lodge, watching the Hattifatteners paddle through quiet waters, while the likes of Moominpappa as well as Mrs. Fillyjonk and her kids set out to fish and dance. Here at dreamy Moominvalley, everyone savours the simple pleasures of life.

Unique Interactions with the Moomins

The magical characters of Moomin have endeared fans for generations, and the exhibition finds new ways to tell the classic Nordic story by introducing fun Moomin photo booths that feature photo frames designed exclusively for Macau. Meanwhile, visitors can find delightful surprises at Moomin's Gashapon Machine, a giant toy capsule machine that dispenses SJM exclusive privileges and Moomin-inspired lifestyle merchandise and stationery.

Snap Away with Giant Moomin

At the outdoor space of the West Lobby of the Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, a giant Moomin inflatable that stands at 4 metres tall is sure to produce a slew of selfies from visiting fans. Moreover, Moomin will make special appearances at the exhibition on designated days. Guests who spend a designated amount at any SJM restaurant or retail store can have the chance to take a commemorative photo with the Moomin mascot and receive a Macau-limited photo frame.

Time-limited Retail and F&B Offerings

Moominvalley features a special limited-time "floating hut" souvenir shop, offering a special line-up of Moomin products including Macau-exclusive souvenir items. Visitors can cap off their day at the GLP Lobby Lounge, offering a heartwarming menu of selected delicatessens, desserts and signature drinks themed in true Moomin fashion.

More privileges and activities will be launched for the Moomin Wonderful Encounter - Joyous Adventure in Macau, please visit our official website for more details: https://www.grandlisboapalace.com/en/arts-n-events/moomin-wonderful-encounter

The exhibition extends SJM's series of cultural IP collaborations from the past year, following events like "Miffy Creative Show - Travel in Style" and "Donald Duck 90 - The Fabulous Gallery". This reinforces SJM's dedication to introducing more themed amusement in Macau and diversifying its tourism industry. By attracting a diverse local and international audience across various age groups, SJM aims to bolster Macau's status as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

SOURCE SJM Resorts, S.A.