Moomoo and TradingView Partner to Redefine Trading for APAC Investors With Seamless Trading Integration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, a leading fintech trading and wealth management platform, has partnered with TradingView, the world's leading charting platform and social network for traders, to deliver seamless trading integration. This collaboration empowers Moomoo clients in Singapore and Malaysia to execute trades directly through the TradingView interface with their moomoo accounts, combining powerful analysis tools with effortless execution.

By enabling investors to analyse, strategize, and trade seamlessly within a single platform, this integration transforms the trading experience, addressing the growing demand in the region for solutions that combine advanced market analytics with real-time execution.

Offered through Moomoo Securities Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. ("Moomoo Malaysia") and Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore"), this collaboration blends Moomoo's innovative trading ecosystem with TradingView's state-of-the-art tools. Together, they provide a cutting-edge solution that sets a new standard for convenience and precision, meeting the needs of the region's rapidly expanding investor community.

Transforming Trading For Asia's Evolving Investor Base

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in retail investing, with a new generation of investors seeking smarter, faster, and more user-friendly trading solutions. Moomoo's collaboration with TradingView directly addresses these needs, integrating TradingView's cutting-edge charting tools and analytics with Moomoo's robust trading infrastructure. Investors can now make data-driven decisions and execute trades effortlessly within a unified platform designed for speed and efficiency.

"This partnership with TradingView is an important step in our mission to deliver smarter, more efficient trading solutions to investors across the Asia-Pacific region," said Erika Chiang, Chief Marketing Officer, Moomoo Southeast Asia. "Investors today face fast-moving, complex markets and need tools that not only simplify execution but also enhance their ability to make well-informed decisions. By integrating TradingView's powerful tools with Moomoo's trading infrastructure, we are equipping our clients with the speed, precision, and confidence they need to succeed. This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing a seamless and comprehensive trading experience that empowers our clients to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive environment."

Unlocking a Seamless Trading Experience

The integration offers a range of benefits designed to enhance the trading journey:

Seamless Access to U.S. Markets: Trade U.S. stocks directly from the TradingView platform using a moomoo account, eliminating the need to switch platforms and enabling uninterrupted trading workflows.

Trade U.S. stocks directly from the TradingView platform using a moomoo account, eliminating the need to switch platforms and enabling uninterrupted trading workflows. Advanced Analytics : TradingView provides access to over 110 drawing tools, 400+ pre-built indicators, and thousands of community-contributed strategies, enabling deep and customized analysis.

: TradingView provides access to over 110 drawing tools, 400+ pre-built indicators, and thousands of community-contributed strategies, enabling deep and customized analysis. Real-Time Execution : Execute trades instantly within the TradingView interface, supported by tools for backtesting and strategy refinement.

: Execute trades instantly within the TradingView interface, supported by tools for backtesting and strategy refinement. Cost-Effective Trading Solutions: Enjoy competitive fees on trades, lowering the barriers for investors looking to leverage premium trading tools.

Rauan Khassan, VP of Growth at TradingView: "We are delighted to expand our product partnership with moomoo to new grounds and strengthen our presence in the new markets. Our goal of supporting traders in making informed decisions regardless of their experience or background aligns with Moomoo's mission to provide accessible trading opportunities and informational resources to diverse user groups. And the chance to combine the strengths of both our product communities is particularly appealing."

